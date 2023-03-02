Twenty Hemingford Junior Wrestlers competed in Crawford at the Battle at the Buttes wrestling competition on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The team walked away with four 1st place medals, four 2nd place medals, six 3rd place medals, five 4th place medals and one 5th place recognition.

Crawford Youth Tournament 2023 Results for Hemingford Junior Wrestling

PreK-K 44-49

Jersey Long’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.

Round 1 — Jersey Long (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Hunter Smith (Crawford Jr Wrestling ) (Fall 0:09)

Round 2 — Jersey Long (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Kyrin Ewert (Bridgeport Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:15)

Round 3 — Monte Holmquist (Hot Springs Youth Wrestling) won by major decision over Jersey Long (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Maj 12-0)

PreK-K 45-48

Ascher Trickler’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 — Jeremy Yowel (Chadron Jr. Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ascher Trickler (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:19)

Round 2 — Alaire Brown (Gering Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ascher Trickler (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:23)

Round 3 — Jackson American Horse (Gordon/Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Ascher Trickler (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:19)

PreK-K 47-49

Rowdy Manion’s place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.

Round 1 — Brooks Tonjes (Hay Springs Jr wrestling) won by fall over Rowdy Manion (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:39)

Round 2 — Rowdy Manion (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Kade Garza (Chadron Jr. Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:42)

Round 3 — Rowdy Manion (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won in sudden victory — 1 over Ezekiel Hoof (Alliance Wrestling Club) (SV-1 8-6)

PreK-K 70-72

Deacon Payne’s place is 1st and has scored 6.0 team points.

Round 1 — Deacon Payne (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over William Jackson (Newcastle Fall Guys) (Fall 0:10)

Round 2 — Deacon Payne (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over William Jackson (Newcastle Fall Guys) (Fall 0:19)

1st-2nd 47-50

Augustus Woltman’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 — Sawyer Sigman (Sturgis Youth Wrestling) won by major decision over Augustus Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Maj 13-1)

Round 2 — Cooper Caster (Newcastle Fall Guys) won by fall over Augustus Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 2:54)

Round 3 — Aiden Brice (Chadron Jr. Wrestling Club) won by fall over Augustus Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:53)

1st-2nd 51-52

Eli Bryner’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 — Leroy Pierce (Hot Springs Youth Wrestling) won by fall over Eli Bryner (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:29)

Round 2 — Daxton Hess (Pride Wrestling Club) won by decision over Eli Bryner (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Dec 12-5)

Round 3 — Cord Armstrong (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Eli Bryner (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Maj 11-2)

1st-2nd 59-59

Marshall Moseman’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 — Kase Lambert (Newcastle Fall Guys) won by fall over Marshall Moseman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 2:42)

Round 2 — Carlin Frazier (Banner County MatCats) won by fall over Marshall Moseman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:49)

Round 3 — Marshall Moseman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Bo Dye (Chadron Jr. Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:00)

1st-2nd 61-64

Kyrie Dean’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 — Kyrie Dean (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Jacob Wynne (Bayard Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:31)

Round 2 — Lincoln Bargen (Alliance Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Kyrie Dean (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Maj 12-0)

Round 3 — Morgan Wright (Edgemont Moguls) won by fall over Kyrie Dean (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 2:25)

1st-2nd 71-75

Zayden Eisenhart’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 2 — Aaron Standing Soldier (Gordon/Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 2:34)

Round 3 — Graham Mallory (Crawford Jr Wrestling ) won by decision over Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Dec 12-6)

1st-2nd 82-90

James Sherlock’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 — Axel Kleinjan (Alliance Wrestling Club) won by fall over James Sherlock (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:22)

Round 2 — Ladd Riopel (Spearfish Youth Wrestling) won by fall over James Sherlock (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:47)

Round 3 — Rhett Churchill (Alliance Wrestling Club) won by fall over James Sherlock (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:47)

1st-2nd 92-99

Everett Vogel’s place is 1st and has scored 6.0 team points.

Round 1 — Everett Vogel (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Henry Whitney (Edgemont Moguls) (Fall 0:19)

Round 2 — Everett Vogel (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Henry Whitney (Edgemont Moguls) (Fall 0:46)

Girls 55-58

Emma Raben’s place is 1st and has scored 5.0 team points.

Round 1 — Emma Raben (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by tech fall over Braylynn Ackerman (Bayard Wrestling Club) (TF 16-1)

Round 2 — Emma Raben (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by tech fall over Braylynn Ackerman (Bayard Wrestling Club) (TF 17-2)

Girls 92-98

Rylei Manion’s place is 1st and has scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 — Rylei Manion (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Alivia Nathan (Hot Springs Youth Wrestling) (Fall 0:25)

Round 3 — Rylei Manion (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by decision over Isabella Blanco (Gering Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-0)

3rd-4th 84-87

Kolten Kramer’s place is 5th and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 — Cooper Kruger (Gordon/Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by fall over Kolten Kramer (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:12)

Round 2 — Giovanni Brown (Gering Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kolten Kramer (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:11)

Round 3 — Jarrett Nelson (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) won by fall over Kolten Kramer (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:32)

Round 5 — Cruz Martinez (Pride Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kolten Kramer (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:24)

3rd-4th 92-102

David Armenta’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 — Augustus Olson (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) won by fall over David Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:26)

Round 2 — Kort Dierksen (Hay Springs Jr wrestling) won by fall over David Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:14)

Round 3 — Kevin Wilson (Scottsbluff Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over David Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (TF 24-9)

5th-6th 71-72

Jacen Buskirk’s place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.

Round 1 — Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Sadie Rodgers (Wolf Creek) (Fall 0:35)

Round 2 — Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by decision over Jaxon Linch (Belle Fourche Wrestling Club) (Dec 15-8)

Round 3 — Dominic Ibis (Gordon/Rushville Jr Wrestling) won by decision over Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Dec 17-15)

5th-6th 85-90 B

Dallas Woltman’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.

Round 1 — Dallas Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Jediah Sanchez (Gordon/Rushville Jr Wrestling) (Fall 0:19)

Round 2 — Dallas Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Lucas Newhoff (Bayard Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:49)

Round 3 — Thomas Hruby (Union Center Bulldogs) won by fall over Dallas Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:05)

5th-6th 100-103

Jeremiah Armenta’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 — Coy Eddy (Douglas Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jeremiah Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (TF 21-5)

Round 3 — Jess Wild (Chadron Jr. Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jeremiah Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:36)

5th-6th 105-107

Wyatt Cotant’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 — Maverick Johnson (Rapid City Westside Raiders) won by fall over Wyatt Cotant (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:22)

Round 2 — Jarmiaha Roberts (Gering Wrestling Club) won by fall over Wyatt Cotant (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:29)

5th-6th 109-116

Zane Frost’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 — Dean Nathan (Hot Springs Youth Wrestling) won by fall over Zane Frost (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:08)

Round 2 — Nicholas Lytle (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) won by fall over Zane Frost (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:48)

Round 3 — Zane Frost (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Robert Warnick Iii (Sidney wrestling club) (Fall 0:53)

The Hemingford Jr Wrestling Club will be hosting a home meet on Sat., March 4 starting at 9 a.m. at the High School Gym. The meet will be 4-man round robins with session 1: Pre K through second grade starting first and session 2: third through eight grades starting at 11 a.m. Medals will be given to 1st-3rd place winners. Concessions will be available all day.

“Be thinking about where you can help us out,” said Head Coach Jake Frost.“Here is what I need:

-Setup March 3rd at 3:30 p.m. with mat setup in the gym.-March 4th 7:30 a.m. all parents show up to help set up tables.-After wrestling is over, all need to stick around to help clean up mats, tables, clean etc.

“All families are expected to help in some way shape or form, each family will have a task to help complete,” said Frost. “You will be contacted individually by Mrs. Frost in the next couple weeks to get yourself signed up for jobs.”