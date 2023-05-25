Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After hearing testimony over the course of the last week, a Scotts Bluff County District Court jury found a Scottsbluff man guilty in the stabbing and killing of a 23-year-old man.

The trial of Gregory Moore, 57, began Monday and testimony concluded Thursday morning in the case against Moore in the Nov. 25, 2020, stabbing death of Fernando Camacho-McBride. After deliberating for about an hour, the jury, comprised entirely of women, returned a verdict, finding him guilty of the charges of second-degree murder, a Class IB felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony.

As part of its deliberations, if the jury did not find the elements of second-degree murder existed, it was also able to consider the lesser offense of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

During closing arguments, Moore's attorney, Kelly Breen, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, argued that Moore had stabbed Camacho-McBride in self-defense, calling the young man a drug abuser and drug addict numerous times throughout his remarks to the jury. He said there was no evidence that Moore intended to kill Camacho-McBride, but that his actions had been committed "in the heat of a physical struggle between two very large men."

Prosecutor Doug Warner, an assistant attorney general with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, explained the elements of the crimes of second-degree murder and the lesser offenses of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in his closing arguments. He cast doubt on Moore's claims he had attacked in self-defense, telling the jury that in Moore's initial statements to police he never made reference to needing to protect himself from Camacho-McBride or to having been assaulted. Instead, he referred to protecting his "inventory" and that "illegal entry" had been made into his home.

There was no evidence that Camacho-McBride had provoked an attack, or that he had broke into Moore's apartment, Warner said.

Moore did not sit through testimony on Wednesday or Thursday, but was in the courtroom to hear the verdict. Four deputies and four jailers escorted Moore into the courtroom and he remained in handcuffs during Thursday's proceedings. After briefly talking to his attorney, Moore muttered to himself as he was escorted from the courtroom.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for July 21, 9 a.m. Judge Andrea Miller, who presided over the case, ordered a pre-sentence investigation.