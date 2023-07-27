A reality check is a situation in life that lets you know what’s really happening, no matter what you think is happening. For example, you may think this time of year you don't need sunscreen, but the sunburn you have later would suggest otherwise.

Although often unpleasant (like a sunburn), reality checks are important so we can know the truth about what’s going on and respond accordingly. Too many sunburns and one increases the risk of skin cancer. So when dealt with properly, reality checks can become an opportunity to get life back on track before it’s too late.

Because reality checks usually present unlikable information, we often try to avoid them, even though we may know or suspect something is wrong. It is the very avoidance, however, that often makes the situation worse, and the reality check much more severe when it finally does come to head. Ignoring sunburns doesn't mean you won’t get cancer.

I mention this situation because I often see people in my office as the result of a reality check that their relationship is off track. And when they finally present for therapy, after ignoring their worsening relationship for far too long, I often hear the words “I wish we would have done this sooner.”

This is not to say that every bump in life needs a major intervention, but when undesirable patterns become the norm, it’s not too difficult to see where the path is headed. And ignoring the problem tends to only make it worse, not better..

The advantage of having a reality check sooner than later is that the problem is often smaller when addressed earlier. By default then, it’s only larger, and more difficult to address, when discussed later.

Couples researcher John Gottman, Ph.D, says that the scariest words in the English language to a man are “We need to talk about our relationship.”

While it may be true that men often avoid relationship conversations, they must also come to a reality check that the words “I want a divorce” or “I’m moving out” later are going to be even more painful than the possible discussion now.

In all truth, the reality checks that women offer are commonly great ideas to help keep love alive. Perhaps it’s the wife who states “We never spend any time together anymore” or “You seem really stressed lately.” These can all be indications of pending disaster ahead if not addressed now.

This is certainly not to say that us guys don’t come up with a good idea now and again (after all, it was my idea to marry my wife). However, research continues to show that it is the woman who brings up the area of suggested relationship improvement eighty percent of the time.

But it’s also true that if women want to bring up a reality check (or a husband, for that matter) it’s usually better to bring it up sooner and softer.

For example, it’s usually safer and accepted better if one spouse says to another “I’d really appreciate it if you called me each day before you left work” instead of “You’d never bother to be considerate enough to call me before you left work, would you?”

While reality checks may never be as fun as Christmas morning, they are a necessity in keepin’ love alive. And when done sooner, and softer, they can be the gentle redirect needed in an often divorce-prone society.

Most importantly, of course, is how we respond to a reality check. I’ll never forget a gentleman I worked with. In his very first session with me he stated “It was time for me to have a reality check, and my wife gave it to me. But she’s right, I wasn’t being as good of a husband as I needed to be, and I need to do better.” His insightful response, of course, was crucial in helping his relationship get back on track.

So next time you get a reality check of getting pulled over for speeding, a sunburn after a hot Nebraska day, or a “gentle nudge” from your spouse, respond well and you will certainly have a happier and safer future.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.