While a GPS in your car is an incredible tool that we have all benefited from, people have literally died by following a GPS with an outdated map. Some were led off track in Death Valley, others into a dangerous neighborhood, and a few even off bridges that had been closed for years.

Otherwise well meaning people whose lives were cut short by an outdated map. And with the United States adding over 13 thousand miles of new road each year, updates are needed often to assure you stay safe on your journey.

Couple relationships also have a map. Called the “Love Map," it keeps important information about the relationship and about each partner.

Early in the relationship, as couples get to know one another, they are frequently updating their love maps. Asking and answering questions about each other, they are mapping out what their partner is like, including such things as goals, likes and dislikes, and morals and values.

But much like an outdated GPS, some couples haven’t updated their love maps for years. And much like the roads in America, those maps have changed.

Since my wife and I married, for example, she’s changed what her favorite meal is. I’ve changed what my favorite movie is. And since she bought me a hammock for Father’s Day, I’ve also changed my favorite way to relax.

If I wanted to surprise her and make her favorite dinner, I’d end up arriving at the wrong destination if I hadn’t updated my love map. If I had a rough day and she wanted to help me relax, she too would take the wrong route if she hadn’t updated her map to read “hammock” under the category of “favorite way to relax."

In order to help couples update their love maps, here’s a few topics where answers often change. Because each question should take some time to update, here‘s one for each day of next week:

1) What is your partner looking forward to most in the next week? Why?

2) What has your partner done lately that they are most proud of?

3) What has your partner been most stressed about lately?

4) If your partner could change one thing about their job right now, what would it be?

5) Which local restaurant is your partner’s favorite? Why?

6) What is your partner looking forward to this summer?

7) In the last year, what is your partner’s biggest regret?

Functioning on old love maps can be just as dangerous as driving with an outdated road map. And when your destination is keepin’ love alive, it’s way too risky to use obsolete love maps.

Furthermore, updated maps can help us find fun things we would otherwise miss. In life, new attractions, sites and restaurants are built we wouldn’t even know existed if we used old maps.

In love, new ways to connect and build our friendship also exist. My wife and I have found a new TV show that we love to watch together. And our growing area offers new stores and restaurants that weren’t previously here. All of these new options, some of which have become our favorite, are allowing us new and fun ways to help keep love alive.

Many people exist in life and in love on old, outdated maps. But when you want your journey to be a safe one, whether it’s a physical journey or a journey of love, it’s too risky not to update your maps. Furthermore, you may be missing some of the most fun attractions, in life and in love, if you speedily go through life on outdated maps.

Enjoy updating your maps.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.