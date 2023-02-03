The Western Trails Conference basketball tournament saw four semifinal contests that had lots of exciting action on Friday at the Cougar Palace

The most exciting matchup turned out to be the final one of night as the second-seeded Bridgeport boys dropped a down-to-wire contest sixth-seeded Kimball. 62-58.

The Longhorns will be making their first trip to the championship game in nine years with the win, and Kimball takes on top-seeded Gordon-Rushville at 7:15 p.m. Saturday

The girls semifinal action was also intense.

Bridgeport had to fight a Mitchell team that hung with the Bulldogs for the first quarter. In the end, though, Bridgeport received 18 points from Ruthie Loomis-Goltl in rolling to the 68-27 win.

The Bridgeport girls now face a second- seeded Gordon-Rushville team that received 31 points from McKinley Grover and Alae McKimmey in a 59-50 win over Mitchell.

The girls championship game is slated for 5:30 p.m after the consolation games, which start at 2 p.m.

Kimball boys coach Chad Miller said this is a big win for his squad as they hung together especially after their leading scorer, Brandon Paxton, fouled out in the third quarter.

“We played as a team and everybody trusted in each other, everybody did their roles,” Miller said. “When we had to get a defensive stop, we got a defensive stop. We had to play through adversity because our leading scorer fouled in the whole fourth quarter and kids had to step up.”

Miller said playing in the title game is a testament to the scrappiness and the never-give-up attitude of his players in recording the win over Bridgeport as the No. 6 seed.

“This is the first time in nine years and coming from a sixth seed, it means even more because everyone counted us out,” Miller said. “We had a long time in the last two years and these guys have been with me those two years and now it is that much more sweeter that their hard work is paying off. They understand what we are trying to do. They are executing and they are doing a good job. They are a young group and I love coaching them.”

This game was close throughout as Kimball’s biggest lead was only six points when they led 58-52 with three minutes left in the game on a 3-pointer by Braxton Miller.

Bridgeport had leads of eight points and seven points in the third period. The first was at 37-29 when the Bulldogs opened up a 29-29 tie at halftime with a 8-0 run to lead 37-29. The seven-point lead came mid-way through the third at 45-38 on a Holden Schultz 3-pointer.

It was after Schultz's 3-pointer that Kimball ignited with a 7-0 run and the game was tied 48-48 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter saw just two ties the last time at 52-52. Kimball then went on a 6-0 run to lead 58-52 on Miller’s 3-pointer.

Bridgeport came back to cut the deficit to a single point, 59-58, on a bucket by Gage Nein with 32 seconds to play. The biggest play of the night came nine seconds later as Kimball’s Kyler Lusche, who had 22 points on the night, was hit a bucket and was fouled and completed the 3-point play for the 62-58 lead.

Bridgeport had a couple opportunities to get closer but they missed three shots in the final 23 seconds to fall.

Kimball had four players in double figures. After Lusche’s 22 points, Paxton had 18 points followed by Miller with 13.

Bridgeport had four players in double digits. Bodhi Dohse led the way with 16 points followed by Nein with 12 and Kolby Lussetto and Kason Loomis each with 10.

Gordon-Rushville 63, Mitchell 45: The Mustangs led 15-10 after one period, but Mitchell came back to take their first lead of the contest at 18-17 on two free throws by Easton Anderson. Mitchell then took a 21-19 lead on a 3-pointer by Desmonde Smith. Gordon-Rushville came storming back, going on a 10-0 run to lead 29-21 and then 29-24 at halftime.

The second half saw the Mustangs get a mini 7-3 run to lead 36-27 on a trey by Ellis Livingston and led 44-35 after three periods. Gordon-Rushville opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run behind five points from Jace Nelson and back-to-back buckets by Logan Slama for a 53-35 lead and went on to win 63-45.

Gordon-Rushville had four players in double digits, led by Slama with 18 and Nelson with 17. Livingston had 11 and Carter Anderson had 10.

Mitchell was led by Anderson with 16 and Smith with 15.

Bridgeport 68, Mitchell 27: The Tigers girls led the unbeaten Bulldogs 13-12 late in the opening period. Bridgeport closed out the first quarter with the last three points to lead 15-13.

The second quarter was all Bridgeport as they outscored Mitchell 17-2, including opening the second with 15 straight points. Bridgeport led 32-15 at the break.

Bridgeport outscored Mitchell 21-6 in the third, including scoring the final 10 points for a 53-21 lead after three periods. Bridgeport continued that 10-point run in the fourth with 13 unanswered points to lead 66-21 for the 68-27 win.

Bridgeport had three in double figures as Ruthie Loomis-Goltl had 18 while Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Brooklyn Mohrman each had 14 points.

Mitchell was led by freshman Addy Bowlin with 10 points.

Gordon-Rushville 59, Bayard 50: The Tigers girls led the game 7-2 and 13-10 after the opening quarter. The second quarter saw Bayard hold a 19-16 lead before Gordon-Rushville went on a 9-0 run behind four points from McKinley Grover to lead 25-19. Bayard came back to tie the game at 25 going into halftime on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Lah Nesbitt.

The third quarter saw Gordon-Rushville go up 34-29 and led 40-33 going into the fourth. The final period saw the Mustangs hold a 47-41 lead on a Tessa Hurlburt trey. Bayard’s Joslyn Hopkins answered with a trey of her own. Gordon-Rushville’s Haley Johnson came right back down the court and buried a 3-pointer and that was the start of a 8-0 run that saw the Mustangs led 55-44 to go on to win 59-50.

Gordon-Rushville had three in double digits behind Grover’s 18 points followed by McKimmey with 13 and Johnson with 13.

Bayard had two in double digits with Lexi Fiscus lead the charge with 16 points followed by Hopkins with 15.