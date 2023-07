The City of Kimball Water Department will be chlorinating the main water tank the morning of Tuesday, July 11. Due to the process, there will possibly be a small residual of chlorine taste and/or smell for approximately one week.

The water will be safe to use for drinking, cooking, and cleaning as usual. The City of Kimball apologizes for the short notice. Customers are asked to contact the Kimball City Office on 235-3639 with any concerns or questions.