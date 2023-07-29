Lincoln – Last year, the Nebraska Legislature approved LB 1173 which tasks the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial Branches to create a workgroup to develop a practice and finance model to transform and improve child and family well-being in Nebraska.

To achieve an effective transformative plan, it is important to hear feedback and ideas from all stakeholders and individuals with different backgrounds, expertised and life experiences. For this reason, members of the LB 1173 workgroup and their consultant, The Stephen Group will hold a community forum in Scottsbluff on July 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College, John N Harms Center – Plex Room in Scottsbluff.