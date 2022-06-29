Leadership Nebraska selects local participant

LINCOLN – The NE Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce that Jennifer Sibal has been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIV.

JENNIFER is the Community Engagement Director for Gering Public Schools and Gering Schools Foundation. In this dual role, she serves as the Executive Director of the Gering Schools Foundation and also as the Marketing and Communications Director for the school district. Through the Foundation, she designs and implements fundraising activities and programs to grow relationships and connections with donors while supporting the students and staff at Gering. Her district communications role means she is responsible for developing and implementing the marketing and communication vision for the district’s identity and brand. Prior to this role, she served as Alumni Relations and Stewardship Director for Western Nebraska Community College Foundation.

Jennifer was awarded Woman of the Year in 2018, by the Panhandle Business and Professional Women’s Association and the Cara Perkins Meritorious Service Award, recognized by the Western Nebraska Community College Alumni Association in 2019. Jennifer graduated from Gering High School and Western Nebraska Community College with an Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration and from Bellevue University with a Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science.

She serves as board president for the Nebraska Association of Public School Foundations, is vice chair of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce Board, is a volunteer instructor at Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities First Time Homebuyers Course, and is a board member for the Panhandle Public Health District.