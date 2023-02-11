SUTHERLAND — The Panhandle will be well represented at in the Class D field during the NSAA boys state wrestling tournament this week in Omaha.

A total of 22 local wrestlers finished as state qualifiers out of the D4 district held Friday and Saturday in Sutherland.

Bridgeport led the way with four state qualifiers, including one district champion. Zach Jeffords finished first at 113 pounds.

Earning third-place finishes for the Bulldogs were Chase McGrath at 138, Harrison Barnette at 145, and Peyton Abbott at 160.

Bridgeport placed seventh overall as a team.

Kimball, which finished the highest in the team standings among local schools in sixth place, has three state-bound grapplers. All three advanced to the finals of their respective weight classes.

James McGinnis claimed a district title at 132. He improved to 37-6 on the season.

Trey Schindler also captured a championship at 152. He is now 34-5.

Matthew Johnson earned a second-place finish for the Longhorns at 106.

Hemingford, which finished eighth, also qualified three for state. Creel Weber led the way with a second-place finish at 120. Theron Miller placed third at 195 and Drew Varner ended fourth at 160.

Garden County finished right behind Hemingford in ninth. Three Eagles are state-bound.

Leading the charge was Gunner Roberson, who won a district title at 160. He will be joined in Omaha by Luke Gardner and Gavin Hunt. Both placed third, Gardner at 113 and Hunt at 152.

Bayard and Hay Springs ended in a tie for 10th. Both will be represented by a trio of state qualifiers.

Brock Burry placed second for the Tigers at 132. His teammate Coy Armstrong finished fourth at 132. Bayard’s Kolby Houchin earned a fourth-place finish at 182.

Earning district runner-up finishes for Hay Springs were Jarhett Anderson at 113 and Wesley Jacobs at 138. Anthony Running Hawk placed fourth at 285.

Crawford finished 12th as a team. A pair of Rams earned state berths. Colten Mader placed second at 145 and Paden Morava finished fourth at 138.

Banner County’s Wyatt Reichenberg earned a second-place finish at 182 to punch his ticket to state.

Team Scoring

Class D4

1, Sutherland, 174.5. 2, Hitchcock County, 169. 3, Mullen, 140. 4, Maxwell, 101.5. 5, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 71. 6, Kimball, 68. 7, Bridgeport, 63.5. 8, Hemingford, 63. 9, Garden County, 58. 10, Bayard, 54. 10, Hay Springs, 54. 12, Crawford, 50. 13, Perkins County, 36. 14, Hyannis, 23. 15, Wauneta-Palisade, 20. 16, Dundy County, 19. 17, Banner County, 18. 18, Medicine Valley, 9. 19, Minatare, 7. 20, Sioux County, 6. 21, South Platte, 5. 22, Paxton, 4.