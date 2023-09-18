GERING – The Legacy of the Plains Museum will be hosting their monthly Speaker Series program. The event will be held this Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. Every month, the Museum hosts a speaker or panel to discuss the rich and vibrant history of the region and the state.

Jodi Lamp is this month’s featured speaker. Lamp was born and raised in Scotts Bluff County and earned her Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. She will be discussing the agricultural history of the area, which she has researched through the American Doorstop Project.

The American Doorstop Project is a joint-venture agriculture advocacy collaboration between Lamp and Melody Dobson. The project preserves and promotes historical stories through the identification formula of the Space, Place, Invention, Commodity or Event, and the People that have shaped the U.S. over the past hundreds of years. American Doorstop Project features a collection of stories that were instrumental in shaping America’s agricultural roots. They published a book “A History of Nebraska Agriculture: A Life Worth Living,” in June 2017. A questions and discussion period will follow the presentation.

The speaker is made possible through a grant from Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the state of Nebraska. We want to thank them for their support.

The event is free to the public.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.