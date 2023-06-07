GERING - Gering Platte Valley Companies made the most of its base runners in an 8-4 win over Sidney Tuesday in a legion baseball game at Oregon Trail Park.

"Our hitting was decent at times and we were also kind of flat at times," Gering assistant coach Danny O’Boyle said. "Pitching we did OK, but for the most part we are not very consistent on the mound. There are times we attack the zone and we are really on and we are able to get quick innings and help our defense out and help our bullpen out.

“There are also innings were we get into trouble where we get deep into counts early in the inning or we put the lead-off guy on whether by a walk or hit batter,” O’Boyle said. “We are getting to the point of the season where we are going to amp up and play a lot of games in a short about of time, so we need to get a little bit more consistent and a little more efficient on the mount."

Gering will be back in action Wednesday when they travel to Chadron and then they have a big tournament in Torrington beginning Thursday.

"We head to Chadron tomorrow and they are tough," O’Boyle said. "They will have all their guys which they didn't have all their guys this past weekend." O'Boyle said. "They will be a 100 percent healthy squad and ready to roll. It is a tough place to play so we will have to have our guys ready to go and come out with a sense of urgency."

Sidney outhit PVC 8-5. Gering was led by Carter Reisig with two hits, including a double and triple. Jackson Howard also had a double.

Sidney finished with eight hits but couldn't get the big one. Patrick McCartney, Landon Riddle, and Reid Fiscus each had two hits for Sidney.

Gering’s key was getting runners on base and manufacturing runs. Tanner Gartner scored three times without a hit and Isaiah Murillo and Reisig each had two RBI in the win.

Sidney struck first as Fiscus doubled and scored on a passed ball. Gering tied the game with a run in the second Ryan Johnson walked and scored on Chris Bliss’ sacrifice fly.

PVC added two runs in the third when Tanner Gartner walked and then Jackson Howard doubled. Gartner scored on a Reisig sacrifice fly and then Howard scored on an error.

Gering plated four more runs in the fourth inning. Jahrell Mendez led off with a single and then Uriah Ybarra and Bliss each got on to load the bases. Murillo singled to score two to make it 5-1. Bliss later scored later on an error and then Reisig added an RBI triple.

Sidney scored three runs in the fifth. McCartney and Kyle Jaggers led off with singles and then Benjamin Hashman walked to load the bases. The first run came in on a wild pitch and the second run came in on a walk. Riddle then singled in Hashman.

Gering added one in the sixth as Gartner was hit by a pitch and came in to score on a passed ball.

Sidney 7,

Gering 4

In the junior game, the Gering B& led 4-0 after five innings but Sidney rallied to win in eight.

Gering scored three runs in the first, on a wild pitch, a fielder’s choice and a RBI single

Gering added another run in the fifth when Boston Gable singled and scored double.

Sidney fought back as they tied the game with four in the sixth on just one hit, a double by Riddle. Neither scored in the seventh sending the game into extra innings where Sidney scored three times on just one hit for the win.

Both teams had seven hits. Murillo, Boston Gable, and Kellan Dunn each had two hits. Dunn had two doubles in the contest.

Sidney was led McCartney and Calvin Borgmann each with two hits.