Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRIDGEPORT — The Sidney senior and junior legion baseball teams earned a road sweep over Bridgeport on Wednesday night.

In the senior contest, Sidney led the whole way and held on for a 13-10 victory. Four-run innings in the third and fifth sparked the Sidney scoring.

Landon Riddle and Blaine Russell both finished with three hits each for Sidney. Russell doubled twice and scored three runs. Riddle also added a double and plated three runs.

Reid Fiscus and Ryder Bayne each plated a pair of runs for Sidney.

Ben Hashman picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one unearned run and one hit in two innings of work. Hashman totaled four strikeouts.

Russell got the final two outs of the game to earn the save.

Scoring two runs each for Bridgeport were Matt Monheiser, Levi Weyerts, and Holden Shultz. Weyerts, Shultz, Nate Billey, and Rueben Dominguez each had a hit for the Bombers.

Bridgeport brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh before Russell induced a fly out to end the game.

In the junior game, Sidney erupted for 12 runs in the first inning en route to picking up a 21-0 win.

Calvin Borgman allowed just one hit and struck out four in two scoreless innings on the mound.

Finishing with two hits each for Sidney offensively were Kyle Jaggers, Sam Hurlbert, Andy Smelley, Tristen Fischer, and John Meza. Fischer hit a home run.

Connor Posey had the lone hit for Bridgeport.