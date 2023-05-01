The WESTCO Zephyrs and Wheatland Lobos opened the Senior Legion American Legion baseball season with a high-scoring contest on Sunday afternoon at Cleveland Field.

Wheatland held on for a 20-14 win.

The Zephyrs held a 7-6 lead after three innings, but things went Wheatland’s way over the next two innings. The Lobos scored four in the fourth inning and five in the fifth to lead 15-7. WESTCO did come back to cut the deficit to 16-14 game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth with all the runs coming with two outs.

The Lobos came right back and matched WESTCO’s four runs with four of their own in the seventh on just two hits

In the junior legion game at Cleveland Field, Oscar Feliz tossed a one-hitter as the WESTCO Express opened the season with an 11-1 win over Wheatland.

Felix went all five innings in allowing just one hit while striking out 11 Wheatland batters.

Mical Villagrana and George Schmall both had two hits. Schmall had an RBI while Villagrana had two RBI and two runs scored. Sam Bowlin also scored twice for the Express.