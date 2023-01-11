 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGO Club scheduled at the Alliance Public Library

LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library invites kindergarten through twelfth grade to join us on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room. The next LEGO Club meets on Jan. 17. All Lego supplies are provided and remain at the library for future use. In addition, recent projects are on display in the library, so come see their creations! Registration forms are available at the circulation desk.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.

