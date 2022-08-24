Letter to the Editor: Domestic terrorism is nation's greatest threat, reader says

Remember when Donald Trump said “We have to fight like hell or we won’t have a country anymore”? In this carefully crafted statement Trump emphasized fear, doubt, anger, violence and conspiracy.

Where would we be now if the Jan. 6 insurrection would have succeeded? Would we still have a two-party system? Would Congress, the Executive branch, and the courts continue to exist independently? Would we have a single dear leader and an authoritarian system? What would be the role played by the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, and the white supremacists?

Without a two-party system and the checks and balances of a democracy could we have a peaceful transfer of power? Who would replace the leader? What would be the role of the military? If our system falls apart, what will take its place? The U.S. is exceptional because democracy has contained our inner demons. As long as the United States had a foreign enemy such as fascism or communism, we remained united. Today, we have turned on ourselves and domestic terrorism constitutes the greatest threat.

History shows us that an organized minority is capable of overthrowing a disorganized majority. An organized minority of true believers can infiltrate and control the institutions of democracy. This occurred in both Nazi Germany and Communist Russia.

Some Americans would prefer the simplicity of a single authoritarian leader. Violence has surfaced in American society. Politics, which controls our lives, is not a spectator sport. We know an informed public is the best safeguard to protect us from those that wish us harm. Disinformation makes it more difficult to separate truth from fiction. What we take for granted today, we may never have again.

Roger L. Green, Scottsbluff