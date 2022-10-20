Letter to the editor: Former swim coach supports aquatic center

As a person who has been in aquatics for over 50 years, I have seen firsthand the benefits provided by a good aquatic facility: the benefits of participation in aquatic sports and activities, the benefits of providing safety around water, and the healthy safe activities provided to the youth of our community as well as exercise opportunities for citizens of all ages.

The new proposed facility could be a place for citizens of all ages to enjoy heathy and safe recreation and exercise. The facility would be a place for children and adults to learn to swim and provide low impact exercise for all ages through water aerobics and lap swim. The pool would also provide a place for lifeguard training that would help keep other pools open in the area and provide jobs for our local youth.

An aquatic facility near Scottsbluff High School would allow for the Seacats and the Torpedo club swim team to grow and prosper as it did before the closing of the Splash Arena. During the years that the Splash was open, the Scottsbluff/Gering High School Seacats had hundreds of student-athletes participate in the program. These students not only won conference team championships and state individual titles, but the teams were recognized as national Academic All-American teams and had individual Academic All-Americans. This program also taught lifelong skills that are vital in today world such as goal setting, time management, self-discipline and positive work ethic as well as many other skills.

I strongly urge voters to support the Scottsbluff Aquatic Center and help make Scottsbluff a place which attracts families and young adults to choose our community and help it to continue to thrive and grow.

Mike Hayhurst, former Seacat Swim coach, Scottsbluff