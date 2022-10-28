Letter to the Editor: Gering resident concerned about candidate stances on education funding

Donors would get a dollar credit on their state income tax for every dollar donated up to half their income. For example, someone who owed $10,000 to the state could instead pay $5,000 to the state and $5,000 to a scholarship at a private or parochial school.

The proposal did not have enough support to move forward. Don Lease said that he would not vote for this bill. Brian Hardin said public schools need competition. Carol Blood does not support giving state funds to private and parochial schools for scholarships. When I saw Jim Pillen at the Legacy of the Plains, he would not tell me if he would support it or not. On his website, he states, "I support options for parents and making sure our students have a pathway to a great job in Nebraska's workforce upon graduation."