Letter to the Editor: Local school boards important in public education

Nebraska public education is more than you can see from the street or hear on national news or social media.

Why? Nebraska is a local control state. What does that mean? It means your local school board makes the decisions as to what schools look like and teach. This includes approving curriculum, textbooks and size of classes just to name a few. That puts you the local voter in charge through your local school board members who are your friends and neighbors.

In many states' public education systems, you hear or read about on the news or social media are state controlled which means the state government or board of education dictates textbooks and curriculum. Nebraska public education is a diamond because the public education system is democracy in action. Decisions about what is best for students happens at the local level.

While Nebraska ranks 49th in state funding for public education, students and schools operate at a high level of achievement. In 2021, WalletHub ranked Nebraska as the best school system in the nation and the #2 early childhood system. US News and World Reports Nebraska is the ninth Best State for Education.

Visit or talk to your local teachers, administrators, students, and or school board members to learn more about the numerous successes that occur every day which you can’t see from the street. Our communities need strong schools and Nebraska’s model of local control is successful because of the collaboration between local school board members, dedicated school staff and administration, families, students and community members.

Caroline B. Winchester, Chadron