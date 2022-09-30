Letter to the Editor: Physician voices praise for Regional West

Physician voices praise for Regional West Medical Center

I have been at Regional West Medical Center since 1998 and have had the privilege to work with many fantastic colleagues, amazing nurses, and phenomenal support staff. I also travel to many of the critical access hospitals in the region and I can tell you without a doubt that health care in the Panhandle has never been better. The dedication of our health care providers to provide quality care throughout the region during the past few years has been awe inspiring.

The landscape of health care has changed dramatically over the past 20 years and with decreasing reimbursements and increasing expenses it is becoming more challenging but Regional West is meeting the challenge:

- With our new ICU where I watch our staff pour everything they have into saving every life possible we are meeting the challenge:

- With our new cath lab we are meeting the challenge in cardiac care.

- With our new mammography machine and soon-to-be new linear accelerator we are meeting the challenge in cancer treatment.

- With our continued commitment to trauma care we are meeting the challenge as the only Level 2 trauma center in the region.

- With our new robotic platforms we are meeting the challenge in general surgery, weight loss surgery, GYN surgery, and neurosurgery.

Every day I witness how these new technologies combined with our excellent staff are changing and saving lives in ways not possible 20 years ago.

Are we perfect? Of course not. Are we committed to continually pushing ourselves to be better? Absolutely! Thanks to the vision of our board, the leadership of our CEO, and the work of our executive team I have no doubt that Regional West will continue to improve and to meet the challenges we face.

So from our first responders, our ancillary technicians, our support staff, our dedicated nurses and providers along with our many partners in the region, health care in the Panhandle has never been better!

Jeff Holloway, Scottsbluff