Howard Hale was a true advocate for agriculture, not just in Nebraska but nationwide. He shared the story of the U.S. wheat harvest from Texas to Montana and North Dakota for many years. I always looked forward to his calls and asking about the field conditions, yields and harvest progress.
My wife, Kathy Patton Strunk, knew him as a professional and talented Farmbroadcaster and long time member of the National Association of Farmbroadcasters.
He will be missed especially that great ‘voice’ that was listened to in many homes, trucks, tractors and combines all around farm country.
Mike Strunk, Silver Lake, Kansas