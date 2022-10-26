Letter to the Editor: Reader urges vote against 'liberal policies'

We’ve entered precarious times. Perhaps nuclear holocaust is more impending now than during the 1962 the Cuban Missile Crisis. Putin’s nuclear threats attempt to keep Ukrainian allies at bay. Will Putin force nuclear devastation on Ukraine ?

American media attempts to distract the masses from this possible nuclear crisis with tidbits concerning January 6, 2021, and recent gasoline prices slight decline.

When Biden stopped the Keystone Pipeline gasoline prices began to rise. At its peak, 830,000 barrels of crude oil flowed per day to Steel City, Nebraska. Lower supply, higher prices. Under Biden, dramatically lower number of permits for drilling exploration also causes low supply of crude oil in America. The prior administration achieved energy independence, and sold oil and natural gas to foreign nations, mostly Western European. In 2021, America bought 680 million barrels of oil from Russia; America enriched Russia. And Biden sold 5 million barrels of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.

Before mid-terms Biden releases emergency oil reserves to lower prices of gasoline. More supply, lower prices. U.S. emergency oil reserve now sits at a 40 year low.

Under Obama, Putin seized Crimea. Recall Obama’s apology tour in Europe? Weak America. Recall Biden’s withdraw in Afghanistan? Weak America. Coincidence that Putin boldly annexed Crimea under Obama, remained docile, no invasions, during Trump’s administration, attacks Ukraine to annex her under Biden? Coincidence?

The prior administration “brokered” peace in Afghanistan with a skeletal force of 1,500 troops and a promise to annihilate the Taliban if they threatened or harmed Americans. Today terrorists have free reign in Afghanistan, just as pre 9/11. Experts point to inevitable terrorists attacks on America. Far more Americans have died from fentanyl which streams over the open border than 9/11, another omission by media.

Today, we see the viable threat of holocaust. We see obvious ploys to garner support before mid-terms. We see a complicit America media.

Under the prior administration according to government statistics, America enjoyed the highest unemployment in 50 years, since 1969. Among women, men, blacks, whites, Hispanics, Asian Americans, prior to the pandemic, all enjoyed the lowest unemployment in 50 years.

How are liberal policies working? Highest inflation in 41 years, double cost of gasoline in two years, nuclear threat to world security, record crime in cities, fentanyl overdoses, all speak for liberal policy.

Vote.

Doug Vance, Minatare