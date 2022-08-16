LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Resources available for those recovering after wildfire

Most of us have witnessed the recent devastating Carter Canyon fire. I have witnessed and assisted in the response to several of these fires. These fires are heart-wrenching events whether your livelihood depends on the grass that is being consumed by livestock or you love the peace and quiet solitude of the trees that are being destroyed. Firefighters concentrated on the following: protection of people affected by the fire, safety of the firefighters, structure protection, and, finally, control of the fire. Our firefighters did a commendable job and I want to give a big shout out to all the firefighters and first responders who worked diligently to contain this beast.

Moving forward it is important that ranchers take an inventory of their damages. Because this was a lightning caused natural fire there is financial assistance available through the Farm Service Agency as well as the Natural Resource Conservation Service. The North Platte Natural Resource District , the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center, can help those affected aid in recovery from the fire. Planning is underway for a multi-agency resource center where affected individuals can visit with these organizations at one location. Check with the North Platte Natural Resources office for date and time.

Finally, please don’t forget the emotional toll fires can have on first responders and those directly affected or displaced by the fire. The losses are real and, sometimes, significant. If you are having difficulty sleeping, nightmares, loss of appetite, restlessness, or otherwise feel unable to cope with your losses, please seek help. First responders can access help via the Peer Support Team at 308-436-6666 and a Critical Incident Stress Management Debriefing at 402-479-4921. Individual help is available through local mental health providers. You can obtain a list of providers by contacting Region 1 Behavioral Health Services at 308-635-3173. Many pastors are also willing and available to help people cope with their loss. Sometimes it is useful just to visit with others who were affected, neighbors, friends, and family. Firefighter Ministries is on scene and can assist survivors in various ways. You can reach Carissa at 308-631-9674.

Scotts Bluff County is an awesome community and it continues to band together to reach out and support those who have suffered loss. Please pray for our first responders and those who suffered loss from the fire. Make Scotts Bluff County Strong.

Don Lease, Bridgeport