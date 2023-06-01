The Midwest Theater has announced its showings for the weekend.

The SkyView Drive-In Theater presents Cheers to Beer Retro Weekend. “Beerfest” will be showing this Friday at 9 p.m. with Food Truck Friday guest Flyover Brewing Company, including a designated beer garden.

A special Saturday double feature includes “The Legend of Drunken Master II” followed by “Rumble in the Bronx” showing Saturday at 9 p.m. “Young Einstein” will be showing Sunday at 9 p.m. at the SkyView Drive-In Theater.

Gates open at 8 p.m. on all nights. The SkyView Drive-In Theater is located next to the Scottsbluff Airport.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” will be showing Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater downtown. Doors will open about 45 minutes prior to showings.

For more information, including pricing, visit midwesttheater.com.