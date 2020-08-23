Each year the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities recognizes two self-advocates with national advocacy awards. This year, a Morrill woman was one of them.
Jessica Barrett was honored as the recipient of the April Dunn Start Your Journey Award, which recognizes an up-and-coming advocate who has been active in the state and is now engaging on a national level, according to the organization. Formerly called Just the Start Your Journey award, it was renamed in honor of the 2019 recipient who died this spring due to COVID-19.
“I am honored,” Barrett said. “It’s very important to me.”
Barrett has ADHD and organic brain disorder.
“My disabilities made growing up and going through school a lot harder,” she said.
After her diagnosis, she felt teachers gave up on her. On top of scholastic struggles, Barrett says she was bullied and left out. She wondered if things would every get any easier.
“Once I graduated high school, I went into the LifeLink program which opened a ton of doors for me,” she said.
LifeLink-NE is a post-secondary program for students with disabilities. The program is meant to provide students with transition skills, work experiences, classroom experiences, volunteering and community involvement. Students can also take classes at Western Nebraska Community College.
““Mrs. (Teresa) Halley encouraged me to do things out of my comfort zone,” she said. “That’s how I found my love for volunteering.”
She’s volunteered at Old West Balloon Fest, Region 22 Emergency Management, the Monument Marathon, and as a storm spotter, among being involved in a number of other programs and organizations.
She is also a Leadership Scotts Bluff graduate and was involved in Project Extra Mile and Camp Fires, traveled to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall and is a member of the Rock Church.
“All of this played a role in my award,” she said.
Barrett said she feels those who are disabled fall through the cracks or face unnecessary obstacles because of a lack of advocacy. Her younger years lead her to embrace self-advocacy and acting as a voice for others.
Being a part of LifeLink helped Barrett join the Nebraska Youth Leadership Council until aging out of the program. Now, she serves on the Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities, the Lifelink Advisory board and the People First of Nebraska board. People First Nebraska is the only state organization run by and for people with disabilities.
“I was also one of People First’s paid disability policy specialists,” she said.
Looking at Barrett, she may not fit what many people picture when the word “disabled” is involved. Often times, she runs into people who don’t believe that she has a disability. That why self-advocacy is important.
Regardless of whether a disability is outwardly visible, those who are disabled often fall through the cracks or face unnecessary obstacles, she said. For example, sometimes people are annoyed by the need to provide accommodations for things like test-taking, she said.
“They think I’m faking it,” Barrett said.
She’s also gotten in trouble for doing things that help her focus like doodling when she takes notes. She said it’s frustrating and is one of the things that push her forward in her mission.
“When I first started my journey, I was afraid to speak up,” she said. “Now, with the friends I’ve met along the way, they have taught me it’s OK to speak up when someone is doing something wrong to me … If you don’t tell people what you need to be successful, you won’t have a healthy, happy life.”
She recommends finding a group who will advocate for you, and you for them, she said. It’s also important to speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves.
For those growing up with disabilities, Barrett encourages them to stay focused. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or can’t do, she said.
“You can do anything you put your mind to,” she said. “I had a couple people who were supposed to support me tell me I can’t become a preschool teacher, but I’m going to prove them wrong.”
For those who are living without a disability, Barrett asks them to remember the following:
“We are people too. We have feelings, we want to be included. Everyone is meant to be different, so don’t leave us out or make fun of us because we’re a little more different.”
