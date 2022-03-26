 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Futures take flight as Gering students attend Women in Aviation International Conference

Gering High School senior Allie Watkins pilots a Piper Cherokee 235 airplane during a trip from Scottsbluff to Nashville, Tennessee. Watkins flew with pilot Ryan Robinson and GHS freshman Sierra Robinson to a Women in Aviation conference.

Allie Watkins sat behind the controls of the four-seater Piper Cherokee 235 airplane alongside pilot Ryan Robinson and fellow Gering student Sierra Robinson, as the three flew from Scottsbluff to Nashville, Tennessee. After an overnight stop in Beatrice, the trio continued the eight-hour flight to Nashville where they attended the 2022 Women in Aviation International (WAI) Conference March 17-19.

Ryan Robinson works in the aviation industry, having piloted aircraft for SkyWest and the Army. He also is a member of Gering Public School’s Aviation Career Pathways advisory committee. With years of experience operating an airplane, he helped Watkins acquire about 16 hours of flight time as she works to obtain a private pilot’s license.

“We were able to do high performance airplane (training) and we were also able to do some instrument training,” he said. “We had some great weather where we could actually go up into the clouds.”

While the weather made the flight enjoyable, Ryan Robinson said the highlight for him was walking into the exhibit hall with the two students, who have the aviation world at their fingertips.

Watkins is a GHS senior who is working through the aviation career pathway.

Allie Watkins and Sierra Robinson stand in front of a Piper Cherokee 235. The Gering High School students flew to Nashville, Tennessee, for a Women in Aviation conference. Both students plan to pursue careers in aviation.

“The trip and the conference was pretty amazing, especially flying through the clouds on the way to Nashville,” Watkins said.

Sierra Robinson is a freshman who will begin the aviation career pathway as a sophomore. Her first course is Aviation 1, where students complete a ground school before taking to the air junior and senior years.

Once they arrived in Nashville, they walked into the exhibit hall full of people. Both students are passionate about flying and wanted an opportunity to explore the options within the aviation industry by connecting with various professionals.

“We got to walk through all of the booths and talk to people and I learned about the different aviation pathways like mechanics, or building drones or being an airline pilot,” Sierra Robinson said.

Gering High School students Allie Watkins and Sierra Robinson attend the 2022 International Women in Aviation Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, to learn more about careers in the aviation industry. Watkins is a senior, who will graduate with her pilot's license and Robinson is a freshman who will enter the aviation career pathway next school year.

Several colleges also had representatives at the conference for students to learn about degree programs.

WAI is an annual international conference that provides an opportunity for people and businesses within the aviation industry to connect and expand the workforce. Watkins and Robinson attended the conference in hopes of learning about the multiple aviation careers they could work in as they look ahead to attending college or a pilot program after high school.

“I decided that I really want to be a commercial airline pilot,” Sierra Robinson said.

She has yet to decide whether she will attend a college or a commercial airline pilot program.

Despite her limited experience operating an airplane, she said her experience with the Young Eagles program got her hooked.

Allie Watkins gets ready to take flight, with the screen showing the controls in the cockpit, as she tries the Gering High School flight simulator in 2021. Now as senior, Watkins recently flew a plane from Scottsbluff to Nashville, Tennessee.

“The first time I went flying was during a Young Eagles program about a year and half ago,” Sierra Robinson said. “We were at the airport and there was this guy, who was a flight instructor and part of the FAA club here. I signed up and he took me up in a plane and I got to fly it for a little bit. That’s when I decided I really want to be a pilot.”

Although she experienced nervousness when the pilot turned over the plane’s controls to her, she also experienced a sense of freedom as she overlooked the valley.

“I like the feeling of being in the air and going through the clouds,” she said. “The freedom you get being above everything and going wherever you want is cool.”

Robinson said her father, Ryan, has been supportive of her goals to become a pilot.

Allie Watkins "flies" an airplane using a flight simulator in her Gering High School aviation class in August 2021. The high school launched its aviation pathways program last year, giving students a way to explore careers as a pilot, drone pilot or even aviation maintenance.

“He’s really just my role model,” she said. “I want to be like him and go be a commercial pilot. Since he does have all of those connections, he helps me find people who can help me accomplish my goals.”

Throughout his career, Ryan Robinson said women pilots have been under-represented, so offering a program in Gering is vital to the future of the industry.

“Women are seriously under-represented in the pilot groups at every level,” he said. “So with the current shortage, it’s great to see any new pilots interested in aviation, including more women.”

As Ryan supports his daughter’s dreams, as well as other Gering High School aviation students, he wants them to understand to become a pilot takes time.

“It’s a journey,” he said. “It’s not something you jump in and do. Like a lot of rewarding things, it truly is a journey to get to where you want to be.”

He also noted how everyone’s path to become a pilot is unique.

“There is no one perfect pathway to a career as a pilot,” Ryan said. “You have to find what works best for your situation, for your learning experiences and capitalize on what’s available to you.”

With three years of high school in front of her, Robinson said she looks forward to building upon her knowledge of aviation and getting hands-on flight experience.

“I just want to be an inspiration for other people ­— that way if they see more girls in it, they’re like, ‘Yeah, I want to do that. I can do that,’” she said.

Part of the trip was funded by the $500,000 Federal Aviation Administration grant GPS received to expand the Aviation Career Pathway. The Piper Cherokee 235 is a private plane used, leased and maintained by the Panhandle Flyers Club.

