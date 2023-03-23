March is Kidney Cancer Awareness Month, and Regional West is working to raise awareness about the disease by sharing the story of a kidney cancer survivor.

According to the American Cancer Society, kidney cancer — or renal cancer — is among the 10 most common cancers in both men and women. Approximately 81,000 new cases of kidney cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year. Early kidney cancers do not typically present any signs, but possible symptoms can include blood in the urine, low back pain on one side, feeling a lump on the side or lower back, fatigue, loss of appetite and anemia.

Though kidney cancer is primarily diagnosed in people aged 64 and older, Leslie Cook, RN, a nurse manager in Regional West Physicians Clinic, was diagnosed with kidney cancer while pregnant with her oldest daughter, Lily.

“I woke up one morning and just didn’t feel great, but I thought it was my gestational diabetes. I was 32 weeks pregnant at the time,” Cook said. “I went to work, but I felt woozy, and a coworker told me I should check my temperature. I had a fever of 100.2 degrees F, and that’s when my left side began to hurt.”

After Cook went home, her fever climbed to 102.2 degrees F. She went to Urgent Care, but tests ruled out urinary tract and kidney infections. However, her white blood cell count was high. A renal ultrasound revealed a mass the size of a tennis ball on her kidney.

“I was 37 years old, with no family history of kidney cancer, and about to have my first baby. It’s not something anybody was expecting,” she said.

A biopsy had to wait until the baby arrived. In the weeks leading up to her daughter’s birth, Cook met with urologists and had an MRI to make a game plan. The MRI showed the tumor was spread throughout the kidney, so the entire kidney needed to be removed.

Cook had surgery on April 23, 2015, one month after her daughter was born. Surgeons removed a stage 1, grade 2 clear cell renal carcinoma, and Cook was able to go home after seven days in the hospital. Including the kidney, the mass was around the size of a cantaloupe. Luckily, the cancer didn’t spread past the kidney, so Cook did not have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation.

A physical exam with your physician or provider can help rule out or diagnose kidney cancer. To lower your risk, it’s recommended to refrain from or quit smoking, keep a healthy weight and diet, and exercise regularly. After her experience, Cook stressed the importance of being an advocate for your own health.

“If you’re not feeling well, or if you’re having side pain, fevers, and blood in the urine, seek medical help,” Cook said. “You should also be aware if you have any family history of cancer. My dad had bladder cancer, but he didn’t pursue treatment options well and, unfortunately, he’s no longer with us. Quit the habits that cause cancer and take care of your health.”

Regional West Physicians Clinic-Nephrology offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient diagnosis, care, and long-term management of kidney disease in patients aged 19 and older. The clinic specializes in conditions such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), hypertension, acute renal failure, and more. Find out more about the clinic’s services by calling 308-630-2101 or go to http://bit.ly/3FKwbhH.