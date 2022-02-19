Hunt impacts community by sharing her passion of art

With a brush in her hand, there’s no ends to what artist Mary Hunt can create. While she does create her own art pieces, many in the community know her from interactions at art center classes or classroom activities in area schools.
Hunt moved to western Nebraska from Colorado in 1993. Although she dabbled in the arts, she never dreamed Nebraska would be where she found her artistic voice. Discovery of an abundance of Native American artifacts in museums and private collections in the area intrigued her.
Hunt was first introduced to Native art and artifacts as a young girl in Minnesota. But it wasn’t until she experimented with a combination of birds and natural elements with artifacts in a still life format that she became satisfied.
Hunt’s passion for art connected her with West Nebraska Arts Center director Michele Denton.
“I met Mary shortly after she moved here in the early 90s,” Denton said. “We were both in the same booth at a local street art show.”
That day Hunt and Denton spoke with Richard Schaneman, who stopped by their booths, sparking a friendship.
“One of my favorite memories was helping Mary and Richard create the sets and props for Rita Skinner’s amazing Christmas Opera ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors,’” said Denton.
When she’s not drawing illustrations, Hunt shares her skills with others through art classes at West Nebraska Arts Center and at schools.
“Mary is a wonderful teacher who has a true passion for art and helping artists,” WNAC Program Manager Stephanie Coley said. “She truly cares for the success of this arts center, and we are lucky to have such a hardworking person here. She offers an abundance of creativity.”
For nearly 25 years, Hunt has guided students in creating illustrations of native duck species for the Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
“The program began in 1989 as an extension of the Migratory Bird Conservation and Hunting Stamp,” according to the Fish and Wildlife Service webpage. “The national Junior Duck Stamp art contest started in 1993.”
Last year’s in-person sessions could not happen with the pandemic, however, Hunt said it is back this year in a modified format.
“What we ended up doing were several recordings to help the students work on their own,” Hunt said. “Last year we had Zoom classrooms and for the most part I think it worked out pretty well.”
This year, those video recordings were redistributed to classrooms. Once the students got started, teachers could schedule follow-up Zoom sessions. March 15 is the deadline for the Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
WNAC also offers an after-school art program, which Hunt teaches alongside Denton. Margaret Chase has known Hunt for three years since volunteering to help the art center with summer art classes.
“She’s unbelievable with kids,” Chase said. “I started helping her because the summer art classes were so big that she needed help. Mary loves art and the kids who come to her art classes have a little bit of an interest in art.”
Chase said Hunt remains calm during the classes and offers students shortcuts or alternative ways to achieve the desired look.
“They’re doing acrylic right now and a boy was taking his brush and just scrubbing the canvas with it,” Chase recalled. “She (Hunt) showed him another way and it was beautiful. He picked it up right away.”
Hunt is also involved in Elder Art classes through the art center. WNAC received grant funding to do a series of classes at the Residency once a month. Unfortunately, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has postponed those classes.
“I had just started doing some in November I think, so I did two classes over there in November and December,” Hunt said. “Then in January, the day I had it scheduled, I got exposed to COVID, so I had to postpone it. When we postponed it to two weeks later by then, apparently the COVID had spread everywhere there, so they shut down.”
However, WNAC is offering classes monthly for anyone ages 65 and older. The Nebraska Arts Council recently offered training for art centers about how to incorporate social interactions amongst participants during the college-type course. Hunt and Denton realized that did not fit the area, so the council was flexible working with them to adapt projects to the audience.
“I have to adapt every project we do to allow the very basic beginners to be able to do the project and have success at it, but also for the people who are more advanced not to get bored,” Hunt said.
Chase attends the Elder Art classes and appreciates Hunt’s patience and attention she offers everyone.
“She knows what’s going on in your head when you’re working on your artwork,” Chase said. “I’m not an artist, but we have a lot of fun. Her kindness is unbelievable, and she offers ideas on how to make your piece better.”
Hunt currently shows her work in various shows throughout the year as well as galleries in South Dakota and New Mexico.
Being an artist has afforded Hunt the opportunity to interact with youth and adults through classes and contests, which taught Hunt about people.
“I learned a lot about kids and people’s personalities and how to work with those personalities, so they have the most successful outcome,” she said. “I just want everybody to be happy with their projects and I want the whole experience to be a good one.”
Hunt’s impact on the community showcases her caring personality and willingness to help people engage with art through fun activities.
“She is willing not only to step up every month and hang the new shows as a volunteer, but also she serves on several local artistic boards in the valley and has for as long as she has lived here,” said Denton. “She has a generous nature and works teaching people of all ages. Not often do you find an accomplished artist willing to share their skills and knowledge with others.”
As a person known for her humility and kindness, Hunt’s artistic skills have changed art in the valley.
“Mary’s dedication to the arts has been lifelong,” Denton said. “And her friendship and leadership to our local art scene is a blessing we all benefit from.”