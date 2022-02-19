Hunt impacts community by sharing her passion of art

However, WNAC is offering classes monthly for anyone ages 65 and older. The Nebraska Arts Council recently offered training for art centers about how to incorporate social interactions amongst participants during the college-type course. Hunt and Denton realized that did not fit the area, so the council was flexible working with them to adapt projects to the audience.

“I have to adapt every project we do to allow the very basic beginners to be able to do the project and have success at it, but also for the people who are more advanced not to get bored,” Hunt said.

Chase attends the Elder Art classes and appreciates Hunt’s patience and attention she offers everyone.

“She knows what’s going on in your head when you’re working on your artwork,” Chase said. “I’m not an artist, but we have a lot of fun. Her kindness is unbelievable, and she offers ideas on how to make your piece better.”

Hunt currently shows her work in various shows throughout the year as well as galleries in South Dakota and New Mexico.

Being an artist has afforded Hunt the opportunity to interact with youth and adults through classes and contests, which taught Hunt about people.