 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indian students share festival traditions that mark the beginning of spring

  • 0

Visiting students highlighted the culture of India with music, singing, and dancing at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PREC) on Thursday, March 24.

Undergraduate students from Assam Agricultural University and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology are currently based at PREC through a collaborative relationship that allows them the opportunity to study American agriculture and veterinary science.

India students VIDEO/GALLERY

India students wear traditional Bihu attire that could be seen at the Indian Culture Fest, the biggest social festival in the state of Assam. The event was held at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center on March 24.

The 14 students shared their culture and traditions from different states of India in a program with presentations, videos, singing and dancing followed by their traditional “Vote of Thanks.” Mid-April is the time for the Indian New Year festivals which are celebrated in different fashions across the states of India. Bohag Bihu is the biggest social festival in the state of Assam, where 10 of the current students are from. Pana Sankranti is celebrated in the state of Odisha, where four of the students are from.

“We are happy and proud to be part of this program and share our culture with the Americans,” one student from Assam said.

People are also reading…

India students VIDEO/GALLERY

Three veterinary science students from India wear different cultural attire that can be seen in festivals in the Assam and Orissa states of India. The girls are staying at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, participating in an agricultural exchange program.

Students from both Assam and Odisha were seen in traditional festival attire and performed as a group as well as solo songs and dances. One student, Kuldeep, even performed a rap song.

While in the Panhandle, the group is getting many opportunities to experience American culture, tradition and history. One student said they have had lunch with a rotary club, visited the Scottsbluff National Monument and Lake Minatare.

India students VIDEO/GALLERY

Undergraduate students from Assam Agricultural University and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology share their customs and traditions at the Indian Cultural Fest on March 24 at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

“We came down by walking and we drove up with the van,” the student said regarding their experience at the Scottsbluff National Monument.

The group has also been able to try many traditional American meals and they recently cooked Indian cuisine for PREC staff and others.

“So we are very lucky that we got the chance to taste something new in this part of the world because we have been tasting our food since our childhood,” an Indian student said. “So this is something which we have never tried. It is very good to try American things.”

India students VIDEO/GALLERY

Undergraduate students from Assam Agricultural University and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology share their customs and traditions at the Indian Cultural Fest on March 24 at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

Jack Whittier, retired PREC director, is supervising the veterinary science group and he said they have host families who will be taking the students out into the community for more American experiences.

India students VIDEO/GALLERY

A group of veterinary students from India explain some of their customs and attire to their supervisor for the agriculture exchange program, retired Panhandle Research and Extension Center Director Jack Whittier.

The agricultural exchange program was initiated by Dipak Santra, alternative crops breeding specialist at PREC, who came from India and has connections with universities there. Its purpose is to expose the students over a two-month period to American agriculture, enabling them to take that knowledge back to their Indian universities.

“We intend to learn the new technologies and advanced technologies here so that we can bring that back to our country and we will try to implement that,” an agriculture student said.

India students VIDEO/GALLERY

The finale of the Indian Culture Fest was the "Vote of Thanks" in the auditorium of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center March 24.

The group has already had many educational experiences while in the Panhandle and a common observation amongst the group was the scale of Nebraska agricultural practices compared to those in India.

“We visited a lamb farm where about 75,000 lambs are kept together. In such huge scale, rearing is not done in our place,” one of the veterinary exchange students said. “So amazing, so many concepts, so many lambs together, so wow.”

India students VIDEO/GALLERY

Indian veterinary science students Anannya and Preeti perform a dance customary for a traditional festival in the Indian Cultural Fest. The group of exchange students put on an event at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center March 24.

The veterinary science group has been at PREC for about three weeks and the students were amazed to see the technology and diagnostic techniques.

“We have seen some of the technologies which are very new. We have only read about them but we have seen here practically,” a student said. “So it’s been a good experience and we hope that we can just explore more in the coming days.”

The group of four agriculture exchange students is nearing the end of their two-month stay at PREC.

India students VIDEO/GALLERY

Arundhati, a veterinary science student from India, performs a solo dance typical of what can be seen at New Year’s festivals that vary from state to state.

“So, we have worked with both extension education and then some of the research work and we have also visited some of the companies out here like the Kelley Bean Company, Western Sugar Industries, and then we have visited a farmer's place and we have learned about the different farming practices and a cute mix which they use and the government-related policies which they use here,” an agriculture student said.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.

High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case

High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving the Navy a freer hand determining what job assignments it gives to 35 sailors who sued after refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News