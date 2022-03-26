Indian students share festival traditions that mark the beginning of spring

Visiting students highlighted the culture of India with music, singing, and dancing at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center (PREC) on Thursday, March 24.

Undergraduate students from Assam Agricultural University and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology are currently based at PREC through a collaborative relationship that allows them the opportunity to study American agriculture and veterinary science.

The 14 students shared their culture and traditions from different states of India in a program with presentations, videos, singing and dancing followed by their traditional “Vote of Thanks.” Mid-April is the time for the Indian New Year festivals which are celebrated in different fashions across the states of India. Bohag Bihu is the biggest social festival in the state of Assam, where 10 of the current students are from. Pana Sankranti is celebrated in the state of Odisha, where four of the students are from.

“We are happy and proud to be part of this program and share our culture with the Americans,” one student from Assam said.

Students from both Assam and Odisha were seen in traditional festival attire and performed as a group as well as solo songs and dances. One student, Kuldeep, even performed a rap song.

While in the Panhandle, the group is getting many opportunities to experience American culture, tradition and history. One student said they have had lunch with a rotary club, visited the Scottsbluff National Monument and Lake Minatare.

“We came down by walking and we drove up with the van,” the student said regarding their experience at the Scottsbluff National Monument.

The group has also been able to try many traditional American meals and they recently cooked Indian cuisine for PREC staff and others.

“So we are very lucky that we got the chance to taste something new in this part of the world because we have been tasting our food since our childhood,” an Indian student said. “So this is something which we have never tried. It is very good to try American things.”

Jack Whittier, retired PREC director, is supervising the veterinary science group and he said they have host families who will be taking the students out into the community for more American experiences.

The agricultural exchange program was initiated by Dipak Santra, alternative crops breeding specialist at PREC, who came from India and has connections with universities there. Its purpose is to expose the students over a two-month period to American agriculture, enabling them to take that knowledge back to their Indian universities.

“We intend to learn the new technologies and advanced technologies here so that we can bring that back to our country and we will try to implement that,” an agriculture student said.

The group has already had many educational experiences while in the Panhandle and a common observation amongst the group was the scale of Nebraska agricultural practices compared to those in India.

“We visited a lamb farm where about 75,000 lambs are kept together. In such huge scale, rearing is not done in our place,” one of the veterinary exchange students said. “So amazing, so many concepts, so many lambs together, so wow.”

The veterinary science group has been at PREC for about three weeks and the students were amazed to see the technology and diagnostic techniques.

“We have seen some of the technologies which are very new. We have only read about them but we have seen here practically,” a student said. “So it’s been a good experience and we hope that we can just explore more in the coming days.”

The group of four agriculture exchange students is nearing the end of their two-month stay at PREC.

“So, we have worked with both extension education and then some of the research work and we have also visited some of the companies out here like the Kelley Bean Company, Western Sugar Industries, and then we have visited a farmer's place and we have learned about the different farming practices and a cute mix which they use and the government-related policies which they use here,” an agriculture student said.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

