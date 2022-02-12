Joan Coker spends a lifetime involved in 4-H

Joan (Hall) Coker became involved with 4-H at an early age, both her parents were volunteers in the organization. She participated in sewing, cooking and gardening projects as well as the electrical club her father was the leader of. Joan was drawn to gardening and recalled having a variety of fully grown vegetables to enter in the Scotts Bluff County Fair.
It was through earning accomplishments in Joan’s gardening project that she was able to attend a special recognition week in Lincoln at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s (UNL) East campus. During her time there, she met a Box Butte County 4-H’er that was there because of his cattle project. Ray Coker and Joan became acquainted and continued corresponding as pen-pals after their shared week in Lincoln. They would each remain involved in 4-H in their respective communities while finding ways to continue their friendship.
“They’ve known each other a long time, (Ray) took her to the senior prom,” their daughter, Wendi Callenius said. “When they first met, (Ray) was not quite old enough to drive so his older brother, Ron, would bring him down for them to see each other.”
Joan would later graduate high school in 1965 and enroll at Western Nebraska Community College while Ray would attend Chadron State College (CSC).
“We wrote letters between here and Alliance and our friendship just kept growing. And then we ended up going to Chadron State together,” Coker said. “Ray and I went together for over five years before we got married.”
The young couple would each graduate from CSC and eventually marry in 1969.
Ray and Joan settled in the Panhandle, initially finding themselves in the Fort Robinson area where Ray worked for the UNL Beef Research Center that was there at the time and Joan found a job teaching. Not long after establishing themselves at Fort Robinson the research center was relocated to Central Nebraska and the young family moved to the Lake Alice area for a short period of time. In 1979, Joan’s grandparents passed away and they moved to the family farm where they would raise their daughter and become established in the Scottsbluff community.
Following in the path of her parents, Joan became a 4-H leader when her daughter grew old enough to become involved.
“My one cousin was showing dogs and my daughter became interested in showing dogs, so that’s how it all got started,” Joan said.
She encouraged Wendi’s interest and became a 4-H dog leader. Together, Joan and her daughter started the Puppy Lovers club. The club has been active for 38 years focusing on the dog project as well as a wide range of other projects its members are interested in pursuing. Joan explained that if she does not feel knowledgeable in a specific project, she finds someone that is. Joan is committed to guiding Puppy Lovers through training dogs in obedience and showmanship, and to educate the dog handlers.
“They have to know the internal, external parasites and internal, external parts of the dog, everything there is to know,” Joan said.
Mary Kate Scheinost was a Puppy Lovers member many years ago, she recalls Joan encouraging her to always do better and to try things outside her comfort zone.
“(Joan) is the reason why I bake pies, she gave me their family’s secret pie crust recipe to compete with,” Mary Kate said. “In general, Joan was far more than a 4-H leader. She was always standing up for what she believed; her kindness and generosity were such an inspiration. Joan always went above and beyond, sometimes sacrificing her own health to help anybody who needed it.”
Joan is passionate about educating the youth she works with and encourages them to work hard on their 4-H projects. She said the Puppy Lovers club meets the first and third Tuesday of the month and then every Tuesday and Thursday once school has ended for the summer. The week before the fair or a dog show, Joan helps the kids practicing with their dogs every evening in preparation. She also encourages 4-H’ers to practice with their dogs every day for 30 minutes and an hour when there is no school if they want to be prepared for showing.
“I tell the kids, if you think your dog’s going to remember what you’re working on in the summer then you better keep right on going with them because they have a tendency to forget and then you’ll have to start over,” Joan said.
Club members also learn about showing other companion animals to be prepared for the Round Robin Showmanship class. They have to study the animals to be prepared to speak about the species as well as show them. Joan recalled all the different species the Puppy Lovers have learned about and the many times they have shown in the Round Robin. She is proud of her youths and enjoys watching them put extra effort into their projects.
“I love watching them smile when they come out of the ring, it’s so rewarding seeing them be so proud of that project and when they want me to go look at it with them is special,” Joan said.
Joan and Wendi also travel to the State Fair every year to help Puppy Lovers that have advanced to show at that level and to volunteer their time.
Grace Payne is a Puppy Lovers member; she qualified for the round robin and the State Fair with her dog Sophie in 2021. Grace said Joan helped her understand what to expect when showing at a higher level and was at the State Fair to check on her and Sophie. Joan has encouraged Grace to have the confidence to pursuit training service and protection dogs once she has finished with her education.
“It’s really nice to have someone to talk to, (Joan is) a good friend of mine,” Grace said. “She adopts each and every single one of us. She really likes to make everyone feel like they’re really included inside the group.”
Joan recalls many times that she has been asked how much she gets paid to be a 4-H leader and why she does it.
“I love watching them smile and teaching them what I know while learning right along with them,” Joan responds.
