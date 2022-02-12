Joan Coker spends a lifetime involved in 4-H

“They have to know the internal, external parasites and internal, external parts of the dog, everything there is to know,” Joan said.

Mary Kate Scheinost was a Puppy Lovers member many years ago, she recalls Joan encouraging her to always do better and to try things outside her comfort zone.

“(Joan) is the reason why I bake pies, she gave me their family’s secret pie crust recipe to compete with,” Mary Kate said. “In general, Joan was far more than a 4-H leader. She was always standing up for what she believed; her kindness and generosity were such an inspiration. Joan always went above and beyond, sometimes sacrificing her own health to help anybody who needed it.”

Joan is passionate about educating the youth she works with and encourages them to work hard on their 4-H projects. She said the Puppy Lovers club meets the first and third Tuesday of the month and then every Tuesday and Thursday once school has ended for the summer. The week before the fair or a dog show, Joan helps the kids practicing with their dogs every evening in preparation. She also encourages 4-H’ers to practice with their dogs every day for 30 minutes and an hour when there is no school if they want to be prepared for showing.