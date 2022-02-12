Joi Phelps finds release through painting

Art has been a release for Joi Phelps since she was a little girl attending grade school in Scottsbluff. Now in her 70s, Phelps continues to paint with oil and enrolls in college courses to grow her skillset.
Phelps attended a country school from kindergarten through eighth grade where she was first introduced to art.
“We got to do art every Friday afternoon for like an hour, maybe an hour and a half, provided nobody had done anything bad,” she said.
Students in grades kindergarten through fourth would complete cut and paste art projects while the older kids could use paint. Phelps said she loved every project.
As she entered high school, her focus shifted toward college.
“I took one semester of art and all of my other classes were college prep,” she said. “(Art) went by the wayside, but I always loved it.”
Even though her courses focused on the primary subjects, Phelps remained interested in art outside of the classroom. She began to travel with her family, something she continues to do to this day as she finds inspiration for her next piece.
“I did things when I was in high school like spent all of my money on a trip to Canada for a painting that we carted around all wet in the trunk,” Phelps said. “My parents were tolerant.”
After high school, Phelps got married and started a family. In her free time, she enrolled in art classes to practice painting with different mediums.
“I enjoy all kinds of art,” she said. “I love watercolor, but I prefer doing oil.”
Then Phelps received news she wasn’t expecting. She was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“It was then I decided if I was going to be painting, I needed to get to it,” she said.
Phelps began painting people, animals, angels, buildings and scenery from photos she took during her travels. She enrolled in painting courses at Western Nebraska Community College with instructor Yelena Khanevskaya, who has helped Phelps finish her pieces when she gets stumped.
Some of Phelps’ favorite paintings are a pigeon in Italy and carousel horses from a carousel in Paris. However, the carousel horses proved to be tricky since the horses’ mouths were open and cast shadows of various colors.
“I even had to make a second trip there to check and see what the roof of that carousel horse’s mouth really was,” she said. “I just will get myself stumped … so I went to take pictures and went back home.”
As she overcame the struggles of finishing a painting, Phelps also overcame cancer. She is a 19-year survivor of breast cancer.
Her current project is a portrait of Charlotte, a friend’s bulldog that was struck by a vehicle and killed.
“It was a very tragic thing,” Phelps said. “Charlotte ran out of the house – she was kind of a free spirit – and right in front of them, someone in an SUV on her phone, hit Charlotte, looked and drove off.”
Phelps decided she wanted to paint Charlotte as a memento for her friend and then the pandemic hit. She struggled to start on the piece, comparing the feeling to writer’s block.
“I never dreamed that I would be in kind of a slump,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s the pandemic or exactly what but I’m coming out of it and I’m happy.”
So, she enrolled in another art course at WNCC to have support from Khanevskaya to get the portrait finished.
With three photos sitting on the easel, Phelps uses oils to bring Charlotte to life on the 10-by-10-inch canvas. She hopes to finish the project during Wednesday’s class.
“West Nebraska Arts Center has a show coming up about all things local,” Phelps said. “I just think I’ll put Charlotte in because she was a local girl and then my friend can go see her there and then go home with her when the show is over.”
The 100 Years of Community exhibit is accepting entries Feb. 22-27 and the show will be open to the public March 3-27.
Phelps has entered her artwork into previous shows at the art center and even received an honorable mention for painting a woman wearing a golden mask. While she never sells her pieces, she hopes when people look at her work there’s something there that touches someone else.
Art has challenged Phelps to learn new skills, has offered her comfort and continues to bring her joy.
“It is calming to me,” she said. “Art is something that is always there.”