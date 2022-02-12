Joi Phelps finds release through painting

Art has been a release for Joi Phelps since she was a little girl attending grade school in Scottsbluff. Now in her 70s, Phelps continues to paint with oil and enrolls in college courses to grow her skillset.

Phelps attended a country school from kindergarten through eighth grade where she was first introduced to art.

“We got to do art every Friday afternoon for like an hour, maybe an hour and a half, provided nobody had done anything bad,” she said.

Students in grades kindergarten through fourth would complete cut and paste art projects while the older kids could use paint. Phelps said she loved every project.

As she entered high school, her focus shifted toward college.

“I took one semester of art and all of my other classes were college prep,” she said. “(Art) went by the wayside, but I always loved it.”

Even though her courses focused on the primary subjects, Phelps remained interested in art outside of the classroom. She began to travel with her family, something she continues to do to this day as she finds inspiration for her next piece.