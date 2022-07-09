Keepin' Love Alive: The best, worst column

I hope this is the best, worst article you ever read of mine. Best because of it's message, worst because of the limited time I've taken to write it (I won't even spell check it).

When it comes down to it, life is about priorities. And, more or less, we will reap what we sow.

I remember asking my dad why he didn't keep climbing up the company ladder. He responded that he got emails from the people above him at 3 a.m. And they were all divorced. And he wanted neither of those options.

This week, I've had the pleasure of being with my family on vacation. As I type, we sit on the bay at a beautiful restaurant literally over the ocean. We're waiting for our food, watching private airplanes land and beautiful yachts sail in.

I have been richly blessed. Some due to hard work, much due to the grace of a loving God.

And so now I sign off, hoping you will pursue priorities worth your time, and be richly blessed accordingly.

Please let me know if I can help.

Happiness. It really is possible.