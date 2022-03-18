Longtime firefighter Dan Hubbs has extinguished fires from a young age, embraces hobby making knives

Scottsbluff Fire Captain Dan Hubbs, who has been with the department for 21 years, developed an interest in firefighting as a teenager.

While in high school, Hubbs began working with the Hawk Springs Fire Department. He later became a contractor for the U.S. Forest Service.

“I was basically traveling around the country working on forest fires while going to college,” Hubbs said, “…Using that income to basically pay for college.”

In his third year of college, Hubbs took a semester off during a particularly strong fire season and ended up in California. It was during this time at the end of his shift while traveling down a hazardous mountain road that Hubbs was in a rollover crash that left him with a broken back. He moved home and spent a year recovering.

After his recovery, Hubbs began work at the Scottsbluff Fire Department in December 2000.

“My dad was always on the volunteer fire department with Hawk Springs so I was always interested in fire service,” Hubbs said. “Fire service was always kind of sitting in the back of my head and I really enjoyed doing it.”

Hubbs said he was happy to settle on the family farm where he grew up and has always considered Scottsbluff as somewhat of a home.

“Scottsbluff feels like home,” he said. “I enjoy the small community atmosphere. Everybody truly does kind of know everybody.”

When he began his career in fire service, Hubbs had a goal to become a captain. When the opportunity presented itself, he applied for a test date and began studying. Hubbs explained that it is a tested position and the process requires the applicant to complete a written test and an oral interview. He has held the title of captain for more than 12 years at the Scottsbluff Fire Department.

When not working at the fire station, Hubbs spends a considerable amount of time using metallurgy skills to forge knives. He was at an auction about 10 years ago and found an old hand crank blower for a coal forge. A few years later, Hubbs and his father, Lou, built a coal forge to go with the blower. He said it was a natural transition from growing up on the farm working with metal and iron to repair equipment or manufacture heavy parts not available.

“Essentially, it’s the pursuit of perfection,” he said. “Trying to build the perfect knife, but there’s always minor flaws no matter what. And so that’s what keeps the drive going, trying to get everything 100%.”

He works an artistic forging technique with two different alloys of steel to create his Damascus knives. The pieces can be seen by visiting “66 Mountain Knives” on Facebook.

Hubbs said he enjoys working at the fire station because of the diverse calls and the unpredictability of the work shift.

“I’ve always been the guy that likes working under pressure. The more pressure there is, the more fun things become.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

