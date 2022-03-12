Putting the art in heart

Saint Ramirez was 20 years old, he was walking around Westminster Mall in the Denver suburb of Westminster when he took notice of a man painting a unique jacket in a way he hadn’t seen before.

Ramirez has always had an eye for art, growing up with an artistic dad and three artistic brothers out of his seven siblings. So, he walked up to the man to ask about his process.

“I looked at it, I said, ‘Is that silkscreen?’ And it was a big biker with long hair; he goes, ‘No son that’s not silkscreen, that’s airbrush,’” Ramirez recalled. “‘Airbrush, what’s that?’ So, then I go around and look at what he’s doing, and I spent almost an hour watching him. I was intrigued.”

Since that day, there was no turning back for Ramirez. He decided to buy a small airbrush and compressor and teach himself the art form.

Today, over 30 years later, he runs an entire business called Saints Airbrush for airbrushing everything from bowling pins to hot rods to wedding dresses.

“I started pursuing my passion, which is this, my art,” Ramirez said. “And I just keep going, keep going, and the more and more I keep doing it, the better and better I get. Practice makes perfect, as they say.”

Ramirez’s business is a humble one. His workspace is a small walk-in closet at the front of his home decked out in his best airbrush art with a compressor, two airbrush guns and a variety of different paint colors set up next to a folding table workstation for his current project.

Paint fumes linger in the air as he cleans out an airbrush gun to switch to a different color. He has his various stencils, designs and inspirations hanging on the walls for easy access, and a couple of folding chairs to rest on while the paint dries.

Despite not having all the top grade gear that big-time airbrush artists have, his work still stands out as high quality — and gives a whole new meaning to hand-made items.

“I do it here locally. I do it professionally. I mean, the stuff I’ve done people are just amazed of it,” he said. “…(but) what I have compared to people like on TikTok and Instagram, I am not even close to touching (what they have). … I don’t have all the stuff that I really need to be very professional. My stuff is professional, but it still needs some fine-tuning. I don’t have a laptop. I don’t have like an iPad. I have my Cricut that cuts some stencils. Everything else, if I get a design, guess what I got to do. If that person wants that design, I got to cut it out by hand. Every piece has got to be cut by hand, and I got to think through my head how to lay down my colors and then come back and make sure it looks tight and crisp.”

Because of his modest efforts, Ramirez is able to appreciate all artists and their artwork. He knows what it means to be a “struggling artist,” and he firmly believes in supporting others in their businesses, instead of competing with one another.

“I don’t want to take from anybody’s business. I don’t want to do any of that, because I know we’re all struggling artists,” he said, “and that’s just it. If we can’t help each other grow, then what good are we? (If we didn’t help each other) that means we’d become selfish, become inconsiderate, which it shouldn’t be that way. We should be helping each other. Our communities are struggling as it is. Help each other out. Help each other grow and be there for each other. Local businesses should help local businesses.”

Not only does Ramirez want to support other artists, he also supports aspiring ones. He’s hosted various classes and workshops in airbrushing, and he’s found some individuals who just have a knack for it. One kid he remembers in particular.

“His dad had a trucking outfit. I said, ‘OK, here. This is just a red color ink, do what you want to do,’” Ramirez said. “He just started flowing with it, knew exactly how to do drag or choke. I said, ‘Did you ever mess with a (airbrush) gun before?’ He goes, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Son, this is your niche, man.’”

Ramirez wants to use his self-taught airbrushing to inspire other people, particularly kids, to not give up on their dreams just because it’s not the norm.

“My thing is, I want the kids to understand that if their art is what they want, go for it. Go for that dream,” he said. “Don’t shortchange yourself right now. Go for it. Believe in that dream. Set yourself a goal and achieve it.”

That’s what Ramirez did. He had a dream, and he continues to pursue it every day. Some days are hard, but most days he’s always reminded why he does what he does. “When I started doing art, that’s something that just put me in a different realm, different world, getting away from all the negative in the world,” he said. “ … Everybody says, ‘How can you be so patient?’ I say, ‘because it’s my heart that’s doing it.’”

Ramirez can be found on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. He does custom orders, as well as sells some of his work at Memories Rewind in the Uptown Scottsbluff mall.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.