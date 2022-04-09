Shelby Aaberg teaches new heights for math, track teams

A look at the teacher webpage for Shelby Aaberg, a math teacher at Scottsbluff High School, shows numerous state and national accolades received over nearly two decades of teaching.

“The awards and stuff are really a testament to the work the kids are doing. None of this happens without kids showing up who are interested and want to be here,” Aaberg said.

He has also led his students to success in the two very different activities he currently coaches: the high school’s track team and its math team.

Aaberg graduated from Gering High School and went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with the intent of studying engineering. However, his math teachers from his high school days made an impression on him. He switched his major and never looked back.

His first two years of teaching math were at Westside High School in Omaha, where he sponsored the badminton and math clubs and served as an assistant coach for the track team. His family returned to the Scottsbluff area in 2006 and he has been with Scottsbluff High School ever since.

His teaching strategy is for students to never have a set of goals, but rather to have a mission.

“You can always strive to be better,” Aaberg said, adding that the core tenets of his classroom include enthusiasm, discipline, confidence and resilience. He currently teaches nearly half a dozen different math classes. “…Every day’s got a new set of puzzles and challenges to tackle.”

His math club recently had its strongest-ever performance in contest math. From the 2006 to 2020 school years, Aaberg had coached 13 PROBE II qualifiers who placed in the top 50 statewide for a certain written exam. He had another 13 students qualify this school year alone.

His “mathletes” are the best in the state overall and, among 231 participants, they accounted for four of the top 10 in an October 2021 University of Nebraska-Omaha competition. At the latest statewide Math Bowl, Aaberg’s teams took the top three places in recreational play and the third-place competitive spot.

He’s even seeing success with middle school-level math teams. At this school year’s MATHCOUNTS middle school competition, Aaberg’s students took nine of the top 12 spots.

“We have a lot of kids that are putting in a lot of hours and the results speak for themselves. The kids are interested, motivated, engaged. They’re willing to go above and beyond and do extra work,” Aaberg said of the middle school crew.

He has also made headway in getting elementary school students interested in math through a club there. Older students help them develop their skills and keep them disciplined.

Aaberg said he hopes in-person competitions return soon so his students can interact with more kids who are just as interested in math as they are. Plus, live competitions were a way for more seniors to attain scholarship prizes.

“This is a tough time for us to be good because we’ve had many seniors who have lost out on contests they would have done well at,” Aaberg said.

Not all of Aaberg’s students are decorated mathletes. Part of the student experience, he said, is finding what you’re good at. He wanted his students to be engaged with the material and to try their best, no matter what they’re interested in.

Some of his students happen to be interested in his other coached team, track. Track season is well underway, but this year Aaberg is just coaching the boys’ team instead of both the boys’ and girls’ teams. He said it had grown too difficult for one person to manage both teams. This year, his team has 55 boys on it, and he said they’ve assembled their strongest pole-vaulting group in years.

“Track is one of those things where times and marks vary like the wind, like the weather,” Aaberg said. He makes sure to talk strategy with his students and help them improve as often as possible. “… We’re just looking for that culture of self-improvement and trying to give that best effort.”

Many students seem to turn to him for assistance with higher education as a result of his teachings. During a recovery day when very few students attended school, he was hard at work writing dozens of scholarship recommendation letters. A recommendation from the 2004 Nebraska State Education Association Rookie of the Year, 2013 winner of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and 2015 Nebraska Teacher of the Year would certainly come in handy for students.

“I don’t ever dread coming to work. Haven’t in 18 years,” Aaberg said. He added he looks forward to teaching his own children, although even the oldest is a few years away from high school. “…We have opportunities here that rival anything in the state of Nebraska, the region, the country — There’s so many wonderful teachers in this school. I’m just one of many.”

