The oldtime favorites at Dairy King

Dale Blehm and his wife Susan have been in the restaurant business, on and off again, for the last 39 years. Their latest venture started after they had tried, and failed, to retire.

“I was in the concession business,” Dale Blehm said. “We had a store at the mall and I was going to retire, and I sold all that and I couldn’t stand it (retirement).” So when the couple got the opportunity to lease the Dairy King at 910 W Overland, in Scottsbluff, they took it. They’ve been running the restaurant for exactly five years, since Valentine’s Day 2017.

The building is small, adjacent to the Sinclair gas station at the intersection of Overland and Avenue I, but that puts it in a prime location for hungry travelers. Customers journey from across the county, but also from as far away as Colorado or Wyoming. Many of them have been coming to the restaurant since they were kids. Although the Blehms have owned it for five years, Dairy King has been around for more than fifty.

Its menu is a veritable smorgasbord of mid-century favorites: patty melts, hot dogs, BLTs, chicken sandwiches and no fewer than sixteen sizes of burgers. Frenchees, or fried grilled cheese sandwiches, are another staple of the establishment.