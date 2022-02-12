 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The oldtime favorites at Dairy King
Dairy King owners Dale and Susan Blehm have been running the restaurant for the past five years after attempting to retire from the concessions business and not liking it.

Dale Blehm and his wife Susan have been in the restaurant business, on and off again, for the last 39 years. Their latest venture started after they had tried, and failed, to retire.

“I was in the concession business,” Dale Blehm said. “We had a store at the mall and I was going to retire, and I sold all that and I couldn’t stand it (retirement).” So when the couple got the opportunity to lease the Dairy King at 910 W Overland, in Scottsbluff, they took it. They’ve been running the restaurant for exactly five years, since Valentine’s Day 2017.

The oldtime favorites at Dairy King

Dairy King co-owner Dale Blehm stands outside his establishment. Dairy King is open throughout the winter, a fact Blehm said many customers might not be aware of. They can order ahead of time by phone and pick up their meals if the temperature gets too low.

The building is small, adjacent to the Sinclair gas station at the intersection of Overland and Avenue I, but that puts it in a prime location for hungry travelers. Customers journey from across the county, but also from as far away as Colorado or Wyoming. Many of them have been coming to the restaurant since they were kids. Although the Blehms have owned it for five years, Dairy King has been around for more than fifty.

Its menu is a veritable smorgasbord of mid-century favorites: patty melts, hot dogs, BLTs, chicken sandwiches and no fewer than sixteen sizes of burgers. Frenchees, or fried grilled cheese sandwiches, are another staple of the establishment.

Dairy King serves two kinds of frenchees: cheese and tuna. “And we’ve got the original ones like they used to have at King’s Food Host. I learned that from my grandmother,” Blehm said. “... It used to be just the older generation knew about it, but we’re getting more and more of the younger generations who like it.” According to him, the frenchees have become just as sought-after as their burgers, and perhaps have even surpassed them in popularity.

The oldtime favorites at Dairy King

Susan Blehm makes two of Dairy King's signature frenchee meals. Her husband said it's one of the restaurant's most popular items, right up there with burgers.

They also sell a bevy of appetizers and sides, including the traditional fries — measured so each order has the same amount — as well as onion rings, fried pickles, tater tots and more. Another popular appetizer is the breaded cauliflower, and Blehm said they’re the only place in town that sells it.

Something many customers might not know, Blehm said, is that the business stays open year-round.

“I’m kind of unconventional,” he said. “I stay open during the winter because it don’t make no difference. Your expenses go on whether you’re here or not. Our weather’s been really nice and cooperative with us so we’ve had some really good months here in wintertime.”

The oldtime favorites at Dairy King

Dairy King worker Kayler Soule creates a malt for a customer's order. Ice cream is one of the restaurant's staples in all its different forms: malts, shakes, sundaes and several types of cones.

If the weather is unsavory, customers can call in and pick up their order. Dairy King sometimes delivers the meals for older folks who have mobility issues. However, the bulk of the diner’s sales happen during warmer months.

“We’ve really been fortunate to have a good crew,” Blehm said. Eight of Dairy King’s summer workers signed on to work during the winter. Two of them have been there for five years. It’s a common choice for high school students looking for a job.

Dale and Susan are often working right alongside them, as are their daughters and their grandchildren. Customers can still pick up their orders in the summer, but many families and friend groups will be found underneath the Dairy King’s canopy.

Here they enjoy the establishment’s other staple treat: ice cream. Dairy King sells several different types. There are malts and shakes; smoothies and sundaes; waffle, dipped or sprinkled cones. Most of these have at least half a dozen flavors to choose from.

The oldtime favorites at Dairy King

Dale Blehm and his wife Susan have operated the Dairy King at the corner of Avenue I and West Overland since 2017. Here, the pair are in the restaurant's kitchen, measuring portions of fries so each customer gets a similar amount. The fries are just the tip of the appetizer iceberg there. Other sides include onion rings, breaded cauliflower and fried pickles.

The Blehms have also been selling what they call kiss-a-floats, slushies with ice cream on top, since they entered the restaurant business.

Even for a restaurant with as much history as Dairy King, Dale and Susan are still coming up with new ideas.

“At one time we ran a place out in (West) Wendover, Nevada that had hard-dipped ice cream. We’re experienced with it. We’ve just never done it here. We’ve had so many people ask for different kinds, so we thought we’d expand into that,” Dale said. They will sell the ice cream from a shed behind the restaurant this spring. They’ll have some unique flavors, he added, including butter pecan, cherry nut, lemon and huckleberry.

From Nevada to South Dakota, the Blehms have a varied history when it comes to restaurants. They’ve ran small stores and large chains. They opened their first restaurant, Little Red Dairy Cone, with Dale’s mother and grandmother in 1983. It was located across the river in Gering, and they decided to make their final stop back where it all started.

They sell nearly the same food in nearly the place as they did decades ago.

“We started our career with that,” Dale Blehm said, “and we’re going to end it with the same kind of business.”

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

