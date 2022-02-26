WestWay Pastor of Family Ministries Zane Kaehr enjoying his new role

After spending five years in Omaha as house parents and family teachers for Boys Town, Zane Kaehr and his wife Staci decided God was calling them to serve in a new fashion, leading them to WestWay Church in Scottsbluff.

“During that five years, we had 39 boys come through our house that we helped raise in one way or another, teaching them life skills, social skills. All of them were at risk, ‘troubled,’ youth,” Kaehr said. “And so, we were doing that, and then we just felt like God was calling us just to do something else … I graduated college from Manhattan Christian College in Manhattan, Kansas; they have postings, and I found this posting, and so I emailed John (Mulholland).”

Mulholland, lead pastor of WestWay Church, had posted a job for pastor of family ministries, which Kaehr applied for in May 2021, ultimately taking the position and beginning work in September that year.

Kaehr said that with his experience at Boys Town, as well as having been a pastor right out of college, he felt he was in the right place.

“That’s what Jesus commanded us to do — go out into the world and make disciples of all nations. And so, I felt like this was the way he wanted me to do that, And so that’s why I’m doing ministry,” he said. “My time at Boys Town, I realize just how important families are. (The) vast majority of the 39 kids that we worked with came from broken families. … I saw how important families are, and I know how important parents discipling their kids are, so I figured, well hey, if I can hit both of those at the same time, then that’s where I want to be.”

That’s exactly what Kaehr is doing at WestWay, working in ministries for newborns all the way up to grandparents and everything in between. The idea is to help bring an individual’s faith full circle as it relates to other members of their families who are at different stages in life.

“Each level is giving them a foundation that they can build upon when they … move on to the next level. … I like working with each level because each level has a different need.”

Kaehr said he particularly likes working with parents and grandparents, because he wants to help them on their journey of instilling the faith in their own children.

“With the parenting aspect, I really want to work with the parents, so they can work with their kids at home, and so since the first day I’ve gotten here, I’ve said it’s the parents responsibility to disciple their own kids, and I’m just here to help encourage and equip them with that.”

Now having been in the area for several months, Kaehr said that he and his family is enjoying the community.

“We really love it here. I’m pretty sure at least once or twice a week, either myself or my wife say, ‘We love it out here. I’m glad we came out here,’” he said. “The church has been super awesome. They’re super welcoming. I feel like we’ve been going here for years — just the community that this church has, that WestWay has, we fit right in and any new people that show up here, they just welcome with open arms and make them feel like that they’ve been a part of this culture forever, and that’s how my wife and I feel.”

WestWay’s Sunday service begins at 10:15 a.m. with a children’s program beginning at the same time. Youth group is on Wednesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. and a children’s program will be at the same time beginning in March.

