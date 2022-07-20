Local 4-H offers a broad experience for youth

The Scotts Bluff County 4-H program engages kids through a vast variety of learning opportunities that span beyond agriculture and baking.

“Basically, really anything that a kiddo can think that they could possibly want to do,” Stephanie Connelly, 4-H assistant for Scotts Bluff County, said. “There's so much here for kids to participate in.”

The program includes over a dozen clubs that partner kids with knowledgeable adults and other kids with similar interests. Clubs range from specific livestock and shooting clubs to broader clubs that have members with many different interests.

“We have a variety of clubs, anything from multiple livestock clubs to the dog club and sewing club,” Connelly said. “Then we have catch-all clubs that don’t necessarily specialize in any certain thing, but have great leaders that do anything that their kiddos are interested in.”

By joining a 4-H club, kids will learn more about areas that interest them in fun and engaging ways. Clubs will also teach parliamentary procedure for holding a meeting as well as public speaking and leadership skills. Youth participating in 4-H are not required to join a club and some 4-H’ers even participated in more than one club.

“They don’t have to be in a club, they can join as an independent, but it’s encouraged to join a club,” Connelly said. “It’s just a lot easier to stay up-to-date and in-the-know, especially for upcoming fair stuff. So it’s just easier for (families) and they can get to know other people involved in 4-H that way.”

The 4-H program is for kids ages 8-18, but kids ages 5-7 can participate in a non-competitive setting in Clover Kids. This division gives those too young for competitive 4-H an opportunity to join in clubs, activities and contests that are geared toward learning, fun and success.

“With our Livestock Judging Club, we have several littles that are technically too young for 4-H so they are Clover Kids,” Connelly said. “They can come and participate in club activities, club meetings and other stuff. That’s a great way for them to learn from older kids and get immersed in 4-H a little bit deeper.”

There are many contests Clover Kids can participate in at the county fair, all geared to a younger age. This age group can show a bucket-calf instead of a market steer in preparation for graduating into the competitive age divisions. All Clover Kid projects are awarded a special lime green participation or celebratory ribbon.

Youth work for endless hours on projects they are passionate about leading up to the grand finale show day, at the fair. While this is the case for nearly all of the 4-H projects, a handful take place outside of the grueling fair week.

“The Premier Animal Science contest that is in Lincoln is held in June,” Connelly said. “Our public speakers, livestock judging team and the meat judges all went down there for that and that’s outside of fair week.”

Kids that have several fair-time projects or even kids that are out of town during fair can participate in public speaking contests, livestock judging, fashion show and even shooting competitions.

“Kids that don't live out in the country or have an ag background what-so-ever can take part in 4-H because there really is something for everyone,” Connelly said.

Anyone interested in becoming a 4-H member can join at any time for a small $5 fee that covers costs for participation.

For more information on Scotts Bluff County 4-H, call 308-632-1480 or visit https://bit.ly/3aVO9S0.