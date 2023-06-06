The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the National Endowment of the Arts, is asking for artist to submit art for the President’s Show: History of the Oregon Trail in its Bronson Gallery.

The WNAC President’s Show is a themed group exhibit open to all media. Artists are invited to submit original artwork that conveys an interpretation of the theme chosen by the WNAC Board President Mary Hunt. This year’s theme is, “History of the Oregon Trail.”

The show is open to artists 18 and over. Artists must be able to deliver their artwork and complete entry form to West Nebraska Arts Center between June 19 - 25. WNAC is closed on Mondays. Artists must be able to remove their unsold artwork after the exhibit has ended July 31.

The exhibit will open Thursday, June 29, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The duration of the show is June 29- July 30. Art center staff will include as much artwork as its gallery space is able to accommodate. There is a limit of two entries per artist.