Weekly Church Updates from local churches:

Hemingford

United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

“God’s ‘no’ is not a rejection, it’s a redirection.”

Sunday, July 2

10 a.m. Worship Service

Pastor’s new address Gideon and Esther Achi, 831 Rittgers Lane, Salina, KS 67401

Pastor Suyeol and Jennifer and two sons have moved into the parsonage. Please welcome them to our community.

Lectionary: OT: NT: John 16:32-33; James 1:2-4

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

Hemingford Seventh- Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, June 30 — Sunset: 8:33 p.m.

SABBATH, July 1, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 1 Title – “Paul and the Ephesians”

“Making known to us the mystery of his will, according to his purpose, which he set forth in Christ as a plan for the fullness of time, to unite all things in him, things in heaven and things on earth” (Ephesians 1:9, 10, ESV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Morning Message will be announced.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

A Celebration of Life for Karl and Blanche Wheeler will be held on Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m. All are invited.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.

Worship – 11 a.m.