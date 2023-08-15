"A lot of the veterans in the valley are getting a little older," Scotts Bluff County Veteran Service Officer Matt Meyers said. "We have a lot of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War era veterans, and as they get older and are unable to drive, we're able to assist them with transportation to Cheyenne or Hot Springs, depending on which VA facility they use. So if they need a ride, they can call the office and we can schedule that for them, and then we have four volunteer drivers, and we're always looking for more."