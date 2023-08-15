The local Veterans Service Office and Disabled American Veterans organization has had a big last few weeks, with the DAV receiving funds to purchase a new vehicle.
The Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office also held its second veterans golf scramble recently.
The main service provided by the organization is transporting disabled or elderly American veterans to VA appointments in Cheyenne or Hot Springs.
"A lot of the veterans in the valley are getting a little older," Scotts Bluff County Veteran Service Officer Matt Meyers said. "We have a lot of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War era veterans, and as they get older and are unable to drive, we're able to assist them with transportation to Cheyenne or Hot Springs, depending on which VA facility they use. So if they need a ride, they can call the office and we can schedule that for them, and then we have four volunteer drivers, and we're always looking for more."
People are also reading…
The new vehicle added to the fleet, a 2023 Ford Explorer, replaces a vehicle that did 10 years of service and traveled 140,000 miles over the years. The cost of the vehicle was $22,000 and is designated for the Cheyenne route.
Along with the acquisition of the new vehicle, the Veteran Service Office held its second golf scramble at Riverview Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 5.