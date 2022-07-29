 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local medical professional honored

  • 0
Local medical professional honored

Darren Wells

Darren Wells is the 2022 recipient of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) Foundation’s Bob Cassling Memorial Scholarship ($4000). The Bob Cassling Memorial Scholarship was created in memory of Cassling (an Advanced Partner with Siemens Healthineers) founder and former CEO, Bob Cassling. The purpose of this scholarship is to support medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals working in rural areas pursuing an academic degree or obtaining an additional certification.

Darren is enrolled in the Masters of Health Professions Teaching & Technology program at University of Nebraska Medical Center Graduate Studies with a proposed graduation date of August, 2023. He is an instructor with Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology in Scottsbluff.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News