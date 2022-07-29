Local medical professional honored

Darren Wells is the 2022 recipient of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) Foundation’s Bob Cassling Memorial Scholarship ($4000). The Bob Cassling Memorial Scholarship was created in memory of Cassling (an Advanced Partner with Siemens Healthineers) founder and former CEO, Bob Cassling. The purpose of this scholarship is to support medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals working in rural areas pursuing an academic degree or obtaining an additional certification.