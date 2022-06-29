Local student graduates from Doane University

Doane University presented degrees to graduates during two commencement ceremonies held Sunday, May 8. Ceremonies were held outside in Cassel Theatre on the university’s Crete campus.

In total, 370 students graduated from the university. Hunter Douglas Drake of Scottsbluff was among students awarded a degree by Doane University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in engineering.

There were 166 graduates from the College of Education, 111 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 77 graduates from the College of Business, and 16 graduates from the School of Innovative Learning.