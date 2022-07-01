 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local student graduates from Iowa State

AMES, IOWA - Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14. 

 Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O'Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education. Allison Wilson graduated with a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences.

Breaking News