Local student graduates from Iowa State

Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O'Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education. Allison Wilson graduated with a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences.