Local Students graduate from UNL

Alliance - Lane Patrick Applegarth, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Cameron John Collins, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; KayLee Ann McDonald, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Hannah Hadley Middleton, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Tyler Michael Quick, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Sharia Rene Williamson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

 Bridgeport - Kaitlyn Ann Nein, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction.

Chadron - Brooks Ryder Hafey, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Rose M. MacClure, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Todd E. Roenfeldt, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Jayden William Stack, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

Gering - Tyler James Fulk, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Bianca Quintana Quezada, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Lauren Loy Shaul, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction.

Hemingford - Luci Coleen Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Max Christopher Hansen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering with highest distinction; Jacob Matthew Mathiesen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Colton Vernon Wiemer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Minatare - Trenton Donald Applegate, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management.

Mitchell - Travis Michael Millikan, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Brandon Salome Ramos, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Scottsbluff - Caragh Hoban Clemens, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Payton Renee Flower, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with highest distinction; Tessah Nicole Fulk, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Michael Tiernan Hackett, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; Krystie Leigh Hohnstein, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Gabrielle Dawn Holub, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Gavin Dedic Howell, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with high distinction; Alexander J. Kindvall, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Uriah Joshua Kane Mata, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education with distinction; Alejandro Orozco-Lopez, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Jordan Rodriguez, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Erin Elizabeth Willats, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Food Technology for Companion Animals.

Sidney - Natalie Lynn Radcliffe, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry; Kylie Brook Rosdail, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.

