Local visitors bureau announces WyoBraska Magazine

The Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau recently announce a collaborative experience with Long Draw Publishing and WyoBraska Magazine to promote tourism and visitation to Scotts Bluff County.

“We found a new and exciting way to reach our target market,” Brenda Leisy, director for the organization, said in a press release. “Our guests are starving for historic content and information about our area and we intend to do that with WyoBraska Magazine.”

WyoBraska Magazine is produced by Long Draw Publishing and its focus is on the history, culture and uniqueness of WyoBraska,

“Its people, agriculture and immigrant history,” Hawk Buckman, publisher of the magazine, said.

The mission of WyoBraska Magazine, and Long Draw Publishing, is to establish a global, and regional, digital presence featuring unique articles, and multimedia, that focuses on the narrative of what makes western Nebraska a landmark destination for potential tourist, visitors and economic investors, expanding digital content regarding historic events, western heritage and western expansion.

“We want to get away from producing a ‘travel guide,’” Leisy said. “Our main objective is to provide the visitor with information that will pull them in and peak their interest, not just show them where to spend the night. It’s a digital presentation that will produce repeat visits to our area.”

Long Draw Productions, and Long Draw Publishing, was founded by professional photojournalist, and amateur historian, Hawk Buckman in 2020. He moved to Scotts Bluff County in November of 2018 where he established WyoBraska Magazine.com as a online delivery platform for original photography and articles, featuring the history, people, culture and landmarks that make WyoBraska one of the most unique, beautiful and historically relevant locations in North America.

“It only seemed right that we collaborated and turn this into a site for travelers to learn more about our area. Our ultimate goal is to go to print in the early winter months of 2023.”

For more information, visit Wyobraskamagazine.com.