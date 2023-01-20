Potter-Dix boys, Bayard girls have chance to defend MAC championships

BRIDGEPORT — The championship games of the Minuteman Activities Conference basketball tournament are set.

Saturday’s title tilts will have a similar look as both champions from last year’s tournament are back playing for titles again

Potter-Dix and Leyton will meet in the boys final, while Leyton and Bayard battle for the girls championship.

The girls game is set for a 3 p.m. tip at Bridgeport High School , followed by the boys game

Potter-Dix is aiming for a third straight MAC title after using a big third quarter to cruise past Garden County in Friday’s semifinals by a final score of 59-50.

The Coyotes, who improved to 9-2 on the season, led by 12 at the end of the third quarter and never looked back.

Brayden Kasten led the Coyotes with a game-high total of 27 points. Luke Kasten would pitch in 16 in the win.

Garden County (9-3) was led in scoring by Johnny Vargas with 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The other boys’ semifinal proved to be a tale of two halves. Leyton and Bayard played a back-and-forth game in the first half. The Warriors took a 25-20 lead into the break.

Leyton (13-0) would prove too strong in the second half and start to pull away from Bayard at the end of the third quarter. The Warriors rode the momentum to the win

Dillion Juelfs was the top scorer for the Warriors with 22, while Jonathan Kruse and Justin Ernest added 13 each.

Trent Marquez paced Bayard (7-7) offensively with 15 points. Karter Winter finished with eight and Ashton Mancias had six points.

Leyton will put their undefeated season on the line in Saturday’s final against Potter-Dix. That stretch includes a 53-48 come-from-behind win over the Coyotes back on Jan. 13.

Bayard will face Garden County at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow in the third place. This will be their first match-up of the season after their early season match-up was canceled due to weather.

The Bayard (11-3) girls withstood a third-quarter run in their semifinal win over South Platte (9-5), in a rematch of last season’s final. The Tigers started fast and carried a 14-point lead into the second quarter and led 32-17 at the break.

South Platte outscored the Tigers 20-8 in the third to pull within three points, but

Bayard did just enough in the fourth to pick up the win.

Lexi Fiscus paced Bayard in scoring with 19 points. Joslyn Hopkins followed with 12.

South Platte was led very Hayward with 10 points. Madison Cheleen followed with nine points, which she scored all in the third quarter.

Bayard will battle a Leyton (9-2) squad in the final that got all it could handle from Garden County (6-5). The top-seeded Warriors earned a spot in the championship game with a 42-41 last-second win.

Leyton would be ahead after one 17-15, but in the second the Eagles picked up the defense and trailed by only two at the break.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle with neither team giving up ground. The lead would stay at two points at the end of the third quarter.

Garden County was able to gain the upper hand with 30 seconds left on a layup. Leyton called a quick time out to set up a play for Zaili Benish.

Benish was fouled on the play and knocked down both free throws that held up. .

Leyton’s Benish led all scorers in the contest with 26 points. Sydney Fortune finished with eight points.

Payton Fornander paced Garden County offensively with 12 points. Olivia Christiansen followed with eight.

Bayard and Leyton will face off for the second time this season. The Tigers won 45-40 in Bayard on Jan. 12th.

Garden County takes on South Platte in the third-place game at noon,

In girls consolation action, Banner County faces Potter Dix at 9 a.m.

On the boys side, Minatare plays South Platte at 9 a.m,. and Creek Valley faces Banner County at 10:30 a.m.