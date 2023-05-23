Local artists and community organizations have joined forces to create a true spectacle in downtown Gering that will be enjoyed by residents and visitors for years to come.

A mural is being put up at the corner of O and Ninth Streets featuring many highlights of local tourism, including hot air balloons, the monument and bicycle racing. The project is a collaboration between many community groups, several of which previously teamed up to create another mural on East Overland in Scottsbluff.

The ringleader for the mural projects is local artist and newly appointed visual arts representative for the Creative Beet Art District Daniel Quijas. He explained how the process for the mural began.

“These projects are kind of a work of passion for all of us,” Quijas said. “We start by looking for the resources, which is to say someone who’s going to allow us to do this to their wall and trust us with a vision.”

The new mural in Gering began much like the East Overland mural, from the desire to replace something undesirable with something that inspires joy and hometown pride.

“These walls were vandalized, and we don’t like seeing that,” Quijas said. “But that was an opportunity for us to get up in arms and change the landscape, literally.”

The artists said that the community did not take kindly to the tagging of the building, which made their offer to not only remove the graffiti, but to replace it with a piece of public art appealing.

“We see these things happen and we try not to focus on the negativity," Quijas said. "We try to make a difference with the fact that we can cover this up and make something beautiful. We can use this as a platform not only to showcase art, but to promote civic activity.”

The Gering mural was designed by Maker Tattoos artist Carlos De La Cruz, who said that bicycle racing was meant to play a central role in the image from the beginning.

“When we got together and started talking about what the theme of the mural was going to be, they said to include the bikes. We added Saddle Rock to it, some Scotts Bluff scenery,” De La Cruz said. “And a little bit of everything since we’re going to let the community come and put their touch on it.”

The painters have had plenty of community assistance from groups like the VFW, American Legion, Lions Club and Diamond Vogel. That help was very much needed, as even simply painting the wall white to begin the process took no less than 25 gallons of paint. That challenge was accepted by students from Scottsbluff’s ReConnect program.

“Kyle at ReConnect and his students helped us quite a bit, and we love having them. It does a lot for all of us. The students came in and worked their butts off. They whipped up both of these buildings and got them all painted. They gave us an awesome canvas to work with,” Quijas said. “The list goes on and on. People love seeing this happen and being a part of it. Everyone’s got an opportunity to help.”

Quijas said he hopes that plenty of community members will show up to the site, located behind the Gering Bakery, to put their own mark on the mural, no matter how small. De La Cruz said that all contributions will be helpful in bringing his design to life and creating good memories for visitors in the years to come.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” De La Cruz said. “For people that come to visit Scottsbluff and Gering and stop for five or 10 minutes to look at the art and have a positive memory is an amazing feeling. They’ll be able to look at it and enjoy it and have a good experience.”

The road doesn’t end here for Quijas and his crew though. Another project has already been lined up, this time on the Potter’s Wheel building in downtown Scottsbluff. That mural will feature designs from even more local artists.

“This is just the beginning. It’s been a whirlwind of activity by all these people, and they’re doing so much and putting their hearts into it,” Quijas said. “It’s so much fun to see these things come to life.”