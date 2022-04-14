Mallard 4-15
After more than two decades of consecutive Monday morning livestock sales, Jerry and Sally Weekes marked their last sale at Platte Valley Live…
Firefighters with Scottsbluff Rural and Scottsbluff Fire Department battled a fire at the Western Sugar plant in Scottsbluff Friday.
WATCH NOW: Donald Trump Jr. visits Gering to campaign for Nebraska governor candidate Charles Herbster
Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, stumped for gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster in Gering Wednesday. Trump Jr.…
The Scottsbluff and Alliance track teams participated in the Broken Bow Invite on Friday with multiple athletes winning in different events.
Two elected Banner County officials and a county employee pleaded no contest to charges they faced in connection with a drunken party that inv…
Nine of the 12 candidates vying for a seat on the Gering School Board outlined their positions on key issues during a candidate forum Thursday.
A couple hundred Scottsbluff High School students walked out the front doors of the school Thursday, April 14, in a planned protest about sexual harassment and abuse issues.
Donald Trump Jr. will visit Gering Wednesday, April 13, to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. Trump Jr. and Herbst…
In the basement of the Scotts Bluff County Administration building, the console in the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center buzzes with t…
As the world celebrated New Year’s Eve, Michelle Buckley headed to the hospital after experiencing a pain in her kidney. She found out she had…