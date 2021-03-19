Related to this story

Education

  • Updated

As the Panhandle continues to see snow falls and inclement weather due to a blizzard, schools have begun announcing closures.

Local

  • Updated

Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters have responded to a fire at a Scottsbluff hotel, America's Best Value Inn. Scottsbluff residents will be more familiar with the hotel's former name, the Scottsbluff Inn.  

Crime

  • Updated

Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy says that the America's Best Quality Inn has been closed until life and safety violations are resolved. Owner Kuldip Singh disputes that the hotel has not addressed issues as they arise. 