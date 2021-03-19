Related to this story
WATCH NOW: Mitchell's Rylan Aguallo sings Happy Birthday to his mother Amie who is hospitalized in Colorado with COVID-19.
As the Panhandle continues to see snow falls and inclement weather due to a blizzard, schools have begun announcing closures.
Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters have responded to a fire at a Scottsbluff hotel, America's Best Value Inn. Scottsbluff residents will be more familiar with the hotel's former name, the Scottsbluff Inn.
Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr. was charged with assaulting a police officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He could face up to 102 years in prison.
A Torrington man, Kevin Gunhammer, pleaded innocent to charges of stealing items, including guns, during a spree of thefts in October 2020.
Gering graduate Ryan Escamilla pursued a career in teaching and has now accepted a principal position as he strives to impact student lives.
Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy says that the America's Best Quality Inn has been closed until life and safety violations are resolved. Owner Kuldip Singh disputes that the hotel has not addressed issues as they arise.
A former Torrington attorney and judge accused of sexual assault has filed a motion to change the venue for trial in the case, citing local me…
When firefighters arrived they found the house fully engulfed in smoke and flames.
A Scottsbluff man is accused of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl.