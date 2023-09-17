MIAMI — Jake Burger hit a go-ahead two-run home run, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a grand slam in the eighth inning as the Miami Marlins pulled away to defeat the Atlanta Braves 11-5 on Saturday.

Luis Arraez and Yuli Gurriel also went deep for the Marlins, who became the first National League East team to win a series against the division champions.

The Braves were 11-0-1 in their previous series against division opponents.

Matt Olson hit his MLB best 52nd homer, passing Andruw Jones for the Braves single-season record.

ORIOLES 8, RAYS 0: Gunnar Henderson homered and drove in three runs, Grayson Rodriguez pitched a career-high eight innings, and Baltimore secured a potentially crucial tiebreaker in the AL East with a victory over visiting Tampa Bay.

GUARDIANS 2, RANGERS 1: Tyler Freeman singled in the tying run and Steven Kwan drove in the go ahead run with his own single three batters later as Cleveland rallied past visiting Texas.

BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 3 (13): Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored on Whit Merrifield's infield single in the 13th, and Toronto beat visiting Boston. Guerrero hit a solo homer and reached base five times.

YANKEES 6, PIRATES 3: Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer in the third, and the bullpen retired 15 straight batters as New York beat host Pittsburgh to moved three games over .500.

REDS 3, METS 2: Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a tiebreaking two-run shot to center off of Tylor Megill in the fourth, and Cincinnati held off host New York.

PHILLIES 6, CARDINALS 1: Ranger Suarez allowed a run and four hits in six innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his 44th home run, a three-run shot in the fifth, and Philadelphia beat host St. Louis.

WHITE SOX 7, TWINS 6: Eloy Jiménez and Gavin Sheets both homered in a five-run first, and Chicago held off a five-run rally by Minnesota over the final two innings to secure the home victory.

ROYALS 10, ASTROS 8: Kyle Isbel's bunt single brought in Nelson Velázquez to kick off a three-run seventh, and Kansas City held off a battling Houston at home.

ROCKIES 9-5, GIANTS 5-2: San Francisco's playoff chances were damaged when Colorado swept a day-night doubleheader in Denver, taking advantage of seven walks in the opener and two errors in the nightcap.

BREWERS 9, NATIONALS 5: Mark Canha broke a 5-5 tie in the eighth by hitting a grand slam off Kyle Finnegan, and Milwaukee defeated visiting Washington.

DODGERS 6, MARINERS 2 (11): Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Enrique Henrnandez all singled in runs in the 11th, and Los Angeles defeated host Seattle.

D-BACKS 7, CUBS 6 (13): Emmanuel Rivera tied the game in the 13th on an infield hit, and Gabriel Moreno sent the home fans away happy as Arizona survived Chicago.

TIGERS 5, ANGELS 4 (10): Miguel Cabrera's RBI single in the 10th lifted Detroit to a win in Los Angeles after losing a 4-1 lead in the ninth.

PADRES 5, ATHLETICS 2: Matt Waldron struck out five in 51⁄3 innings to pick up his first big league win, and San Diego won in Oakland.